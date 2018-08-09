mindbodygreen

The One Rule For Healthy Living That This Chef Won’t Sacrifice

August 9, 2018

If there's one thing I've learned over the years as a cookbook author and creator of food blog Love & Lemons, it's that you don't have to reinvent the wheel. What matters for me to feel good about my work and the recipes I develop is that I've taken the time to do things right—from choosing quality ingredients to making sure I’m not rushing the creative process.

I see it as a "no shortcuts" philosophy, something I borrowed from my personal life that encourages healthy living at home. For my blog and cookbooks, I’m all about making good-for-you food taste insanely incredible, and the number-one rule is there’s no cutting corners when it comes to high-quality food. So in my creative process, I need to make sure my commitment to great ingredients come through. Using products from brands like Garden of Life with the same commitment to organic and non-GMO ingredients, transparency, and quality sourcing and manufacturing makes my job—and daily healthy living—easy. Get a closer look into my creative process in this video.

