Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Is It Long COVID Or Low Iron? New Study Says It Could Be Both

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 10, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Tired woman on couch
Image by Lyuba Burakova / Stocksy
January 10, 2025

Years after the discovery of the COVID-19 virus, many people still wonder whether their current symptoms can be traced back to the illness they contracted one, two, or even years ago.

Up to 65 million people worldwide have contracted long COVID1, according to one estimate, and more than 200 symptoms of long COVID have been identified—from brain fog to difficulty breathing.

There is still a lot we need to learn about long COVID, but a new finding just shed light on one potential trigger.

Long COVID may be connected to dysregulated iron levels

A new study published in the journal Nature Immunology found that iron dysregulation may be a trigger for long COVID2.

To reach these findings, researchers monitored 214 adults who tested positive for coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). They tracked patients' symptoms and took their blood samples for one year after that initial positive test to try to tease out patterns of long COVID.

Of the 214 people monitored, 45% went on to exhibit some long COVID symptoms. Researchers observed that many of these people had low iron levels in their blood as early as two weeks post-COVID.

The research team categorized participants into five groups based on initial COVID symptom severity: asymptomatic, mildly symptomatic, moderate without supplemental oxygen requirement, moderate with supplemental oxygen requirement, and severe with assisted ventilation.

Participants in the first two groups, who did not require hospitalization, showed lower levels of inflammation in the body and less disruption in iron levels post-COVID (so while iron levels may be a point of concern for severe COVID cases, they're not something that everyone needs to worry about).

The individuals in groups three to five, however, were more likely to report long COVID symptoms. They were also more likely to have inflammation and low iron levels months later.

Now, this isn't entirely surprising given that heightened inflammation can lead to low iron levels3 (iron-deficiency anemia). "Inflammatory anemia4" is known to present in patients with diseases that cause prolonged immune activation. It can cause symptoms including fatigue, cardiovascular trouble, impaired learning, hindered exercise performance, and memory concerns—many symptoms that are shared with long COVID. 

"Iron plays an integral role in making DNA, supporting energy production, and (most notably) shuttling oxygen around cells and tissues. Not having enough iron leads to nondescript symptoms like fatigue and lightheadedness," registered dietitian and mindbodygreen's supplements editor Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN, previously shared.

In this new study, the same participants with low iron levels post-COVID also had increased levels of iron storage protein ferritin, which stayed high for almost 200 days after the onset of the disease, continuing to cause inflammation.

This evidence suggests that iron may be associated with long COVID, especially for severe cases. This offers a possible focus area for preventing long COVID symptoms by addressing iron at the initial disease onset. These findings also offer physicians another potential way to help patients who have partially, but maybe not fully, recovered from a severe case of COVID in the past few years.

While you can't undo the onset of COVID, you can help to address anemia in the body.

Those who already struggle with iron deficiency might want to make iron supplementation an even bigger priority and consider additional testing during their weeks post-COVID. However, if you think you're experiencing long COVID, it's best to get your blood tested with a physician before considering supplementation.

The takeaway

A new study found that individuals with long COVID symptoms exhibited low iron levels, which could persist for months post-recovery, potentially exacerbating inflammation and related symptoms. This is yet another reason to stay on top of iron levels—particularly for those who are recovering from illness or who have struggled with deficiency in the past. Here's a list of 64 iron-rich foods and a handful of iron-containing supplements to help keep your levels up.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging
Integrative Health

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Dementia Risk By Up To 23% With Eating This Diet
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Dementia Risk By Up To 23% With Eating This Diet

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Critical Nutrients Can Help Prevent Against Vision Loss As You age
Integrative Health

These Critical Nutrients Can Help Prevent Against Vision Loss As You age

Morgan Chamberlain

The One Mistake People Make With Post-Workout Protein, From A Fitness Coach
Integrative Health

The One Mistake People Make With Post-Workout Protein, From A Fitness Coach

Hannah Frye

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times
Mental Health

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times

Sarah Regan

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid

Snow Xia L.Ac.

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health
Mental Health

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health

Jamie Schneider

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes
Integrative Health

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes

Ava Durgin

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects
Mental Health

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects

Jenny Fant

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging
Integrative Health

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Dementia Risk By Up To 23% With Eating This Diet
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Dementia Risk By Up To 23% With Eating This Diet

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Critical Nutrients Can Help Prevent Against Vision Loss As You age
Integrative Health

These Critical Nutrients Can Help Prevent Against Vision Loss As You age

Morgan Chamberlain

The One Mistake People Make With Post-Workout Protein, From A Fitness Coach
Integrative Health

The One Mistake People Make With Post-Workout Protein, From A Fitness Coach

Hannah Frye

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times
Mental Health

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times

Sarah Regan

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid

Snow Xia L.Ac.

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health
Mental Health

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health

Jamie Schneider

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes
Integrative Health

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes

Ava Durgin

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects
Mental Health

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects

Jenny Fant

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging
Integrative Health

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Dementia Risk By Up To 23% With Eating This Diet
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Dementia Risk By Up To 23% With Eating This Diet

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Critical Nutrients Can Help Prevent Against Vision Loss As You age
Integrative Health

These Critical Nutrients Can Help Prevent Against Vision Loss As You age

Morgan Chamberlain

The One Mistake People Make With Post-Workout Protein, From A Fitness Coach
Integrative Health

The One Mistake People Make With Post-Workout Protein, From A Fitness Coach

Hannah Frye

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times
Mental Health

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times

Sarah Regan

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid

Snow Xia L.Ac.

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health
Mental Health

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health

Jamie Schneider

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes
Integrative Health

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes

Ava Durgin

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects
Mental Health

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects

Jenny Fant

Eating Like This Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster, One Study Finds
Integrative Health

Eating Like This Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster, One Study Finds

Jenny Fant

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging
Integrative Health

Research Says This Could Be Key To Slowing Down Mental Aging

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Dementia Risk By Up To 23% With Eating This Diet
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Dementia Risk By Up To 23% With Eating This Diet

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

These Critical Nutrients Can Help Prevent Against Vision Loss As You age
Integrative Health

These Critical Nutrients Can Help Prevent Against Vision Loss As You age

Morgan Chamberlain

The One Mistake People Make With Post-Workout Protein, From A Fitness Coach
Integrative Health

The One Mistake People Make With Post-Workout Protein, From A Fitness Coach

Hannah Frye

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times
Mental Health

5 Quick & Simple Mental Exercises To Try During Stressful Times

Sarah Regan

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid
Integrative Health

Your Complete Guide To Post-Acupuncture Care: What To Do & Avoid

Snow Xia L.Ac.

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health
Mental Health

The One Neurologist-Approved Workout That's A+ For Better Brain Health

Jamie Schneider

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes
Integrative Health

The Science-Backed Morning Habit You're Missing — It Takes Only 5 Minutes

Ava Durgin

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects
Mental Health

Research Untangles Why Antidepressants Can Have Such Severe Side Effects

Jenny Fant

Eating Like This Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster, One Study Finds
Integrative Health

Eating Like This Could Help You Fall Asleep Faster, One Study Finds

Jenny Fant

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.