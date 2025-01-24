Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Stress May Predict Chest Pain In People With Heart Disease, Study Says

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
January 24, 2025
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Woman With Her Hand on Her Throat Struggling with Shortness of Breath
Image by Leandro Crespi / Stocksy
January 24, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Chest pain, or angina1, is a common symptom of heart disease, caused by a lack of blood flow to the heart. Despite the heart's role in angina, research from the American Heart Association found stress may also contribute—plus, the specific brain activity that may predict its onset.

The study, published in the Circulation: Cardiovascular Imaging journal, took brain scans of 148 adults with coronary artery disease. Those who were under mental stress showed increased activity in the inferior frontal lobe of the brain and also experienced more severe chest pain. 

The link between mental health and chest pain

Previous research suggested a link between mental stress and angina2, without a clear indication of how or why. To better understand the association, participants underwent mental stress testing, brain imaging scans, and heart imaging scans—all while being monitored for chest pain. 

The brain scans specifically measured activity in the inferior frontal lobe, which is responsible for emotional regulation and stress. Participants answered questionnaires about their chest pain and cardiovascular activity for the baseline data, then again two years later for a follow-up. 

After analyzing the results, researchers found people with more severe chest pain also experienced greater activity in the inferior frontal lobe while stressed. These findings were consistent in the two-year follow-up. 

"We were surprised by the strength of the relationship between the level of activity in this brain region and the frequency of chest pain reported," lead investigator Amit J. Shah, M.D., MSCR, said in a news release, "as well as the lack of a relationship to factors that are normally considered important when treating angina, such as heart imaging."

So, how can this help patients with heart pain? 

The study proves stress is an important factor in chest pain and should be considered during treatment planning. 

"The top three factors that explained angina frequency were all stress-related, including brain activation, depressive symptoms, and PTSD symptoms," Shah says. "This is surprising because when we manage angina in clinical settings, we normally do not consider stress as an underlying factor, and rather focus on blood flow in the heart."

Despite the strong correlation between brain activity and chest pain, researchers say it's not a clear cause-effect relationship. Regardless, managing stress is never a bad idea. 

More On This Topic

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine
Integrative Health

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine

Jenna Lester, MD

Birth Control Makes Recovering From Stress Harder, Study Finds
Women's Health

Birth Control Makes Recovering From Stress Harder, Study Finds

Hannah Frye

The Secret To Overcoming Impostor Syndrome, From A Stanford Brain Surgeon
Mental Health

The Secret To Overcoming Impostor Syndrome, From A Stanford Brain Surgeon

James R. Doty, MD

For A Healthy Pregnancy Dad's Drinking Matters Too, Study Shows
Integrative Health

For A Healthy Pregnancy Dad's Drinking Matters Too, Study Shows

Sarah Regan

Unsure If You Want To Have Kids? These Questions Can Help You Find Clarity
Women's Health

Unsure If You Want To Have Kids? These Questions Can Help You Find Clarity

Ruby Warrington

Is Your Phone Or Computer Keeping You Up At Night? You Need These
Integrative Health

Is Your Phone Or Computer Keeping You Up At Night? You Need These

Emma Loewe

This Sleep Problem Can Age Your Brain Up To 2 Years, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Problem Can Age Your Brain Up To 2 Years, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Menopause Can Disrupt Sleep—These 2 Unexpected Things Can Actually Help
Integrative Health

Menopause Can Disrupt Sleep—These 2 Unexpected Things Can Actually Help

Sarah Regan

5 Expert-Backed Ways To Sleep Deeper Tonight (& Every Night)
Integrative Health

5 Expert-Backed Ways To Sleep Deeper Tonight (& Every Night)

Emma Loewe

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine
Integrative Health

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine

Jenna Lester, MD

Birth Control Makes Recovering From Stress Harder, Study Finds
Women's Health

Birth Control Makes Recovering From Stress Harder, Study Finds

Hannah Frye

The Secret To Overcoming Impostor Syndrome, From A Stanford Brain Surgeon
Mental Health

The Secret To Overcoming Impostor Syndrome, From A Stanford Brain Surgeon

James R. Doty, MD

For A Healthy Pregnancy Dad's Drinking Matters Too, Study Shows
Integrative Health

For A Healthy Pregnancy Dad's Drinking Matters Too, Study Shows

Sarah Regan

Unsure If You Want To Have Kids? These Questions Can Help You Find Clarity
Women's Health

Unsure If You Want To Have Kids? These Questions Can Help You Find Clarity

Ruby Warrington

Is Your Phone Or Computer Keeping You Up At Night? You Need These
Integrative Health

Is Your Phone Or Computer Keeping You Up At Night? You Need These

Emma Loewe

This Sleep Problem Can Age Your Brain Up To 2 Years, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Problem Can Age Your Brain Up To 2 Years, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Menopause Can Disrupt Sleep—These 2 Unexpected Things Can Actually Help
Integrative Health

Menopause Can Disrupt Sleep—These 2 Unexpected Things Can Actually Help

Sarah Regan

5 Expert-Backed Ways To Sleep Deeper Tonight (& Every Night)
Integrative Health

5 Expert-Backed Ways To Sleep Deeper Tonight (& Every Night)

Emma Loewe

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine
Integrative Health

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine

Jenna Lester, MD

Birth Control Makes Recovering From Stress Harder, Study Finds
Women's Health

Birth Control Makes Recovering From Stress Harder, Study Finds

Hannah Frye

The Secret To Overcoming Impostor Syndrome, From A Stanford Brain Surgeon
Mental Health

The Secret To Overcoming Impostor Syndrome, From A Stanford Brain Surgeon

James R. Doty, MD

For A Healthy Pregnancy Dad's Drinking Matters Too, Study Shows
Integrative Health

For A Healthy Pregnancy Dad's Drinking Matters Too, Study Shows

Sarah Regan

Unsure If You Want To Have Kids? These Questions Can Help You Find Clarity
Women's Health

Unsure If You Want To Have Kids? These Questions Can Help You Find Clarity

Ruby Warrington

Is Your Phone Or Computer Keeping You Up At Night? You Need These
Integrative Health

Is Your Phone Or Computer Keeping You Up At Night? You Need These

Emma Loewe

This Sleep Problem Can Age Your Brain Up To 2 Years, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Problem Can Age Your Brain Up To 2 Years, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Menopause Can Disrupt Sleep—These 2 Unexpected Things Can Actually Help
Integrative Health

Menopause Can Disrupt Sleep—These 2 Unexpected Things Can Actually Help

Sarah Regan

5 Expert-Backed Ways To Sleep Deeper Tonight (& Every Night)
Integrative Health

5 Expert-Backed Ways To Sleep Deeper Tonight (& Every Night)

Emma Loewe

10 Things To Do For Your Vaginal Microbiome To Prevent Yeast Infections & UTIs
Women's Health

10 Things To Do For Your Vaginal Microbiome To Prevent Yeast Infections & UTIs

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine
Integrative Health

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine

Jenna Lester, MD

Birth Control Makes Recovering From Stress Harder, Study Finds
Women's Health

Birth Control Makes Recovering From Stress Harder, Study Finds

Hannah Frye

The Secret To Overcoming Impostor Syndrome, From A Stanford Brain Surgeon
Mental Health

The Secret To Overcoming Impostor Syndrome, From A Stanford Brain Surgeon

James R. Doty, MD

For A Healthy Pregnancy Dad's Drinking Matters Too, Study Shows
Integrative Health

For A Healthy Pregnancy Dad's Drinking Matters Too, Study Shows

Sarah Regan

Unsure If You Want To Have Kids? These Questions Can Help You Find Clarity
Women's Health

Unsure If You Want To Have Kids? These Questions Can Help You Find Clarity

Ruby Warrington

Is Your Phone Or Computer Keeping You Up At Night? You Need These
Integrative Health

Is Your Phone Or Computer Keeping You Up At Night? You Need These

Emma Loewe

This Sleep Problem Can Age Your Brain Up To 2 Years, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Sleep Problem Can Age Your Brain Up To 2 Years, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Menopause Can Disrupt Sleep—These 2 Unexpected Things Can Actually Help
Integrative Health

Menopause Can Disrupt Sleep—These 2 Unexpected Things Can Actually Help

Sarah Regan

5 Expert-Backed Ways To Sleep Deeper Tonight (& Every Night)
Integrative Health

5 Expert-Backed Ways To Sleep Deeper Tonight (& Every Night)

Emma Loewe

10 Things To Do For Your Vaginal Microbiome To Prevent Yeast Infections & UTIs
Women's Health

10 Things To Do For Your Vaginal Microbiome To Prevent Yeast Infections & UTIs

Christine Tara Peterson, PhD, AHP, RYT

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To KnowHemp Oil Extract Benefits For Stress Immunity & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.