According to their research, published yesterday in American Psychologist, people of all ages have more daily stressors than they did in the 1990's. But the most dramatic increase in stressors was reported in middle aged participants.

"On average, people reported about 2% more stressors in the 2010s compared to people in the past," said David M. Almeida, Ph.D., a professor of Human Development and Family Studies at Penn State, "what really surprised us is that people at mid-life reported a lot more stressors, about 19% more stress in 2010 than in 1990."

According to Almeida, that increase in stress translates to around 64 days of stress per year for people between ages 45 and 64. The study began with collecting data from 1,499 adults in 1995, and comparing it to data collected from 782 different adults in 2012.

Collected via interviews, participants were asked about different stressful experiences they had experienced over the last day, and to rate the severity of the stress they experienced and if the emotional experience of the stress leaked into other parts of their life.

With this data, researchers saw that not only was higher and more frequent stress reported, a lower overall sense of wellbeing accompanies it indicating the pervasive nature of stressful events.