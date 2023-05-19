At-home testing is a healthcare service that allows individuals to conduct medical testing from the comfort of their homes. The process is straightforward. Once you choose and order your test, the company mails you a kit. Each test kit includes detailed instructions on how to collect a sample.

Depending on the test, the sample could be blood, urine, or saliva. After the sample is collected, you send it back to the company in a prepaid package. The best part? There is no doctor’s visit required. (Although you should always discuss any abnormal symptoms or results with your doctor or healthcare practitioner).

The company's lab (or a contracted lab) then analyzes your sample. A few days later, you’ll receive your results, typically through an online platform. Results often come with an explanation and, depending on the company, you may have the option to discuss your results with a healthcare professional. In essence, at-home testing with either LetsGetChecked or Everlywell provides a convenient and private way to monitor your health and detect potential health issues.