LetsGetChecked Vs. Everlywell: An RN's Perspective On These 2 Top At-Home Tests
As a nurse, I've seen the impact proactive health management can have on an individual's well-being. So it comes as no surprise that people are turning to at-home testing as a way to monitor their health. The best home tests help people identify potential concerns and take steps toward better well-being. Two leading providers in this market are LetsGetChecked and Everlywell. In this comprehensive comparison, I’m evaluating LetsGetChecked vs. Everlywell to help you decide which is the best fit for your health needs.
What is an at-home test?
At-home testing is a healthcare service that allows individuals to conduct medical testing from the comfort of their homes. The process is straightforward. Once you choose and order your test, the company mails you a kit. Each test kit includes detailed instructions on how to collect a sample.
Depending on the test, the sample could be blood, urine, or saliva. After the sample is collected, you send it back to the company in a prepaid package. The best part? There is no doctor’s visit required. (Although you should always discuss any abnormal symptoms or results with your doctor or healthcare practitioner).
The company's lab (or a contracted lab) then analyzes your sample. A few days later, you’ll receive your results, typically through an online platform. Results often come with an explanation and, depending on the company, you may have the option to discuss your results with a healthcare professional. In essence, at-home testing with either LetsGetChecked or Everlywell provides a convenient and private way to monitor your health and detect potential health issues.
How do LetsGetChecked and Everlywell work?
LetsGetChecked and Everlywell operate on a similar model. Both allow you to order test kits online which are then shipped to your home with a prepaid package to mail your sample back in. Once the lab analyzes the sample, you'll receive your results, along with any necessary follow-up recommendations.
LetsGetChecked vs. Everlywell
|Product
|Price
|Tests offered
|Results time
|Follow-up services
|Prescriptions available
|LetsGetChecked$69 to $349
|Sexual Health Tests; Wellness Tests; Women’s Health Tests; Men’s Health Tests; Coronavirus Tests
|2 to 5 days
|call from nurse to explain and discuss results
|yes
|Everlywell
|$49 to $199
|Food Sensitivity Tests; Metabolism Tests; Sleep & Stress Tests; Women’s Health & Fertility Tests; Men’s Health Tests; STD Tests; Heart Health Tests; General Wellness Tests
|up to 2 weeks
|call can be scheduled with physician if desired (not automatic)
|no
Comparing the tests offered
LetsGetChecked and Everlywell provide a wide variety of at-home testing options, but the specificity of the tests differ.
LetsGetChecked tests
- Sexual Health Tests
- Wellness Tests
- Women’s Health Tests
- Men’s Health Tests
- Coronavirus Tests
Everlywell tests
- Food Sensitivity Tests
- Metabolism Tests
- Sleep & Stress Tests
- Women’s Health & Fertility Tests
- Men’s Health Tests
- STD Tests
- Heart Health Tests
- General Wellness Tests
In terms of the number of tests, Everlywell has a more extensive range. Everlywell offers unique tests like food sensitivity and metabolism tests.
Comparing the cost
Price is often a determining factor when choosing a testing service. Here's a breakdown of the costs involved with each service:
LetsGetChecked cost
- Prices range from $69 to $349 per test
- Most tests are around $119
Everlywell cost
- Prices range from $49 to $199 per test
- Most tests are around $99
From a cost perspective, Everlywell offers more affordable options, particularly for those who need multiple tests.
Comparing the turnaround time
When you're waiting for test results, time is of the essence. LetsGetChecked and Everlywell have relatively quick turnaround times:
LetsGetChecked results time
- Results typically are available within 2 to 5 days after the lab receives the sample
Everlywell results time
- Results typically are available within a few days after the lab receives the sample
Both providers offer rapid results, but the exact timing may vary based on the specific test.
Comparing the follow-up services
Fortunately, LetsGetChecked and Everlywell both offer follow-up services. That said, the follow-up approach varies slightly.
LetsGetChecked follow-up service
- Once your results are ready, a nurse calls to explain the results and provide guidance
- If needed, prescription services are available
- Consultation with a physician is possible in certain situations
Everlywell follow-up service
- Results are accessible online and come with detailed explanations
- Follow-up consultations with a healthcare professional can be scheduled if desired, but it’s not automatic
- Does not provide ongoing prescription services
LetsGetChecked provides a more personalized follow-up call, as you get a call from a nurse once your results are ready. This is comforting for those who appreciate direct human contact. Still, you should always consult your medical provider to discuss results and potential follow-up tests.
Who should use at-home tests? (+ who shouldn't)
At-home tests can be a powerful tool for many1, but they aren't suitable for everyone. If you're seeking convenience, privacy, and quick results, these services can be beneficial. However, they should not replace regular doctor visits or be used for urgent medical concerns.
Particularly those with chronic conditions or complex health issues should continue to seek regular in-person medical care. At-home tests are not designed to diagnose or treat any medical issues. It’s imperative to have a good primary care practitioner who you have a great relationship with. They will be able to help you interpret and analyze these results and personalize the experience for you.
Who is Everlywell recommended for?
Everlywell at-home tests are an excellent option for those who value convenience, privacy, and accessibility. They are well suited to individuals who are comfortable with self-administration of medical tests and can follow the instructions provided in the kit accurately. Everlywell offers a variety of tests, from food sensitivity to sexual health tests, which can be particularly useful for those seeking specific health information without a doctor's visit.
However, those with acute symptoms, such as severe pain, difficulty breathing, or other urgent medical issues, should skip these at-home tests in favor of immediate professional medical care. Likewise, individuals who may struggle with the testing procedures, such as the elderly or those with cognitive or physical limitations, might find in-person testing more suitable.
Who is LetsGetChecked recommended for?
LetsGetChecked at-home tests, on the other hand, might be most beneficial for individuals seeking ongoing health monitoring or seeking tests that require regular or sequential testing. For example, LetsGetChecked offers several options for hormone testing and chronic condition monitoring, which could be particularly useful for individuals with conditions like diabetes or hormonal imbalances who need to track their health over time. Their telehealth support also makes them a good option for those who would like some level of medical support without visiting a healthcare facility.
However, LetsGetChecked might not be the best choice for those seeking immediate results, as the process of mailing the test and waiting for laboratory analysis can take several days. As with any home testing kit, individuals with serious or acute health concerns should seek immediate professional medical help rather than relying on an at-home test.
My personal experience
I've had the opportunity to test Everlywell and LetsGetChecked. Both platforms offer an impressive range of at-home testing options, providing a level of accessibility and convenience that is highly appreciated.
In my personal experience, Everlywell slightly edges out LetsGetChecked. The primary reason lies in the clarity and detail of the test results provided. I've found Everlywell’s result interpretation to be more comprehensive and user-friendly, making it easier for individuals to understand their health status. Additionally, Everlywell's customer support is more responsive and empathetic, which can make a significant difference when people have pressing concerns or queries.
Lastly, the quality and packaging of Everlywell’s test kits exude an air of professionalism that instills confidence in users. Despite this, it's important to remember LetsGetChecked also offers a robust service; the differences are subtle and may not be significant for every user.
If a broad range of tests and cost-effectiveness is your main concern, Everlywell could be the right fit. But if you appreciate a direct, personal touch in the follow-up process, LetsGetChecked may be the better option. Either way, the decision to take charge of your health is a significant step, and both services can be great tools in your wellness journey.
The takeaway
LetsGetChecked and Everlywell offer valuable at-home testing services, each with their own strengths. Everlywell offers a wider variety of tests at more affordable prices, while LetsGetChecked provides a more personalized follow-up service. The choice between the two may ultimately depend on what you're looking for in an at-home testing service. To dive deeper into the two brands, check out my detailed reviews of Everlywell and LetsGetChecked.
Amanda is a registered nurse with over a decade of experience in clinical nursing. Her passion for wellness and preventative care led her to focus on collaborating with patients to manage disease processes. Aiming at continuing active lifestyles for her patients, Amanda has become an expert in adjunct therapies. Now she's taken her medical experience and passion for articulating technical medical language into a freelance writing career. This includes writing health and well-being content for brands, as well as clinically reviewing articles for medical accuracy.