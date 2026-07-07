I Was Skeptical Of Thrusting Vibrators — Until This One
The word "thrusting" in a sex toy description has always made me skeptical. Most thrusting vibrators I've tried feel mechanical, awkward, or just not quite right.
But, to get straight to the point, The LELO INA™ Thrust has me eating my words (and I’m not at all mad about it).
The INA™ Thrust is a rabbit-style, thrusting vibrator that does something I haven't found elsewhere. The device thrusts on its own, deeply and rhythmically, while simultaneously stimulating the clitoris.
The best part? You literally don’t have to do a thing. No repositioning or awkward manual motion. You just lie back and let the toy work. And after a week of testing, I can confirm the hype is very much real.
What is the LELO INA™ Thrust?
The LELO INA™ Thrust is a dual-stimulation thrusting vibrator that delivers blended orgasms through simultaneous internal and external pleasure.
The insertable arm mimics the natural motion of penetration, while the curved external arm targets the clitoris with vibration.
What sets the INA™ Thrust apart from standard rabbit vibrators is the DynamicThrust™ technology.
In plain terms: INA™ Thrust doesn't lose any steam in the moments when it counts.
FYI
How does the LELO INA™ Thrust work?
The INA™ Thrust combines two forms of stimulation that can be adjusted independently. The insertable arm uses DynamicThrust™ technology to deliver longitudinal back-and-forth thrusting motions or deep internal sensation. The external arm vibrates separately, targeting the clitoris with precise stimulation.
The brand recommends holding the vibrator upside down and using the external arm against the clitoris to align everything correctly before insertion (there's a step-by-step guide on LELO’s website).
Once positioned, you select from 16 intensity levels and eight built-in pleasure modes, or you can connect to the LELO app for access to even more app-exclusive thrusting patterns developed specifically for this toy.
How I tested the LELO INA™ Thrust
I prefer to use my toys solo, so I tested the INA™ Thrust that way. Over the course of a couple weeks, I experimented with different positions, intensities, and modes to see what it was really capable of.
I started on a low setting to ease in, and I played around with the external and internal controls both together and separately to understand how much customization was actually possible. Spoiler alert: This thing is extremely customizable.
I’m of the belief that lubricant always makes sex toys more enjoyable, and this one was no exception. The brand also recommends using a water-based lubricant with the INA™ Thrust.
What's great about the LELO INA™ Thrust
It actually thrusts
Most sex toys marketed as "thrusting vibrators" barely deliver on that promise. The INA™ Thrust is different. The DynamicThrust™ technology creates a deep, rhythmic in-and-out motion that genuinely feels like nothing I've experienced from a toy before. It's powerful and consistent, never slowing down.
It does the work for you
The hands-free nature of the thrusting is, to put it plainly, a complete game-changer. I was pleasantly surprised to find that I didn't have to move my wrist or reposition every two minutes. Both arms stay in place during use, and the stimulation stays consistent (which is exactly what you need when you're building toward an orgasm).
The SmoothRise™ technology is so unique
Sixteen intensity levels sounds like a lot (and it is), but what really makes the difference is how smoothly you can transition between them. There's no jarring jump from a gentle hum to a full-throttle setting. The technology helps you build gradually, which makes the whole experience feel more controlled and, ultimately, more satisfying.
It's endlessly customizable
On that note: Eight built-in modes, plus app-exclusive settings? The INA™ Thrust has more variety than I'll probably ever be able to test. I appreciate being able to control the thrusting and vibration separately, too. Finding the right combination for your body is part of the fun, and having that level of granular control makes the INA™ Thrust feel far more personalized than most dual-stimulation toys I've tested.
The materials are exceptional
LELO consistently delivers on material quality, and the INA™ Thrust meets the brand’s high standards. The body-safe silicone feels incredibly soft, almost velvety, against the skin. This matters a lot for a sex toy that’s working so much of its magic internally.
It's good for you
Orgasms are genuinely good for your health. They've been linked to better sleep, improved mood, a stronger pelvic floor, and even a glow-up for your skin. The INA™ Thrust might just be the most efficient route to all of the above.
What other testers say
The INA™ Thrust has garnered enthusiastic reviews across the board. Shoppers consistently praise the thrusting sensation as unlike anything they've tried, with many saying it helped them orgasm more easily than other toys (including those who've historically struggled to finish).
Words like "intense," "realistic," and "worth every penny" appear often in reviews. Several reviewers also note that the app connectivity adds a fun dimension, especially for solo sessions where you want even more variety.
A few things to know
It has a learning curve: Getting the alignment right between the internal and external arms takes a session or two. LELO's step-by-step guide helps a lot, but go in with patience. Once you find the positioning that works for your body, the payoff is well worth it.
It auto-shuts off after 20 minutes: This is actually a great feature—and it can be modified in the app so it doesn't happen automatically—but it's worth knowing so it doesn't catch you off guard mid-session. The toy’s auto-shut-off preserves battery life and prevents overheating—and a quick button press will override it.
It's not especially travel-sized: At just over 7.5 inches in total length, this isn't the most compact toy to pack. That said, LELO includes a satin storage pouch, and the USB rechargeable design keeps things simple.
The takeaway
I came into this test admittedly skeptical, and I’m happy to report that I am a thruster convert. The LELO INA™ Thrust delivers on every promise: It's powerful, consistent, and deeply satisfying with virtually zero effort. If you've been curious about thrusting vibrators but haven't found one that delivers, I suggest trying this one out.