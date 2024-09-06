Skip to Content
Integrative Health

Legacy At-Home Semen Analysis Review — Who Should Try It & Who Should Skip It

Carleigh Ferrante
Carleigh Ferrante
September 06, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of man and woman kissing on grey background
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Research shows the average sperm count has been on the decline for decades. One study on over 40,000 men found that the total sperm count of men in Western countries dropped by a whopping 59%1 from 1973 to 2011.

And while this certainly impacts male fertility, sperm health has implications beyond the ability to conceive. In fact, research shows higher sperm concentration is associated with lower mortality.

The good news? Experts say lifestyle adjustments such as stress management and dietary changes can improve your sperm health—but awareness is the first step.

Legacy's at-home sperm tests provide in-depth insights into sperm count, sperm health, and DNA fragmentation2, with expedited results available in 24 to 48 hours. Find our full review below.

What is Legacy?

Founded in 2018 at Harvard University by Khaled Kteily, Legacy is a male fertility company providing at-home testing kits and sperm-freezing services. The brand offers two semen analysis tests (the standard for $295 and the advanced for $570) and three cryogenic freezing packages ranging from $440 to $3,995.

The tests are FDA-registered in all 50 states, and all services are HIPAA-compliant, GDPR-compliant, and CCPA-compliant. Legacy also sells a male fertility supplement ($195), which may be recommended depending on your test results. 

What sets Legacy apart from other at-home semen analyses is that the brand provides insights into sperm motility and morphology, which are extremely important but not very commonly tested. It's also the only at-home sperm freezing service that includes a post-thaw analysis, which tells you if your sperm is viable for freezing.

But the biggest selling point for Legacy is that everything can be done from the comfort of your own home. While these tests are not diagnostic, they do provide hugely insightful information about your fertility and sexual health.

How does Legacy work?

Legacy's entire process is simple and straightforward. You'll start by ordering your kit, which involves a brief intake form outlining your health history and any concerns, as well as some additional paperwork to sign.

The test kit arrives with clearly outlined instructions. You'll first register your kit and then produce your sample. Just note: It must be shipped back the same day in a prepaid and labeled envelope provided by Legacy.

Your samples are then analyzed at FDA- and CLIA-certified labs, and your results are shared with you through your secure client dashboard (typically within one to two days). 

The results are extremely easy to read and understand, with clear insights into your sperm volume, concentration, motility (movement), and morphology (shape). The advanced analysis also breaks down how many of your sperm contain damaged DNA (a measure of a sperm's genetic health).

The coolest part, though, is the recommendations Legacy gives alongside your results. In other words: It's more than just numbers. You'll get personalized, science-backed recommendations for how to improve your fertility health.

You'll also have the option to book a virtual appointment ($150) with one of Legacy's male fertility specialists to discuss results and a potential course of action as needed. And if your results raise any concerns, you can download your full analysis summary report to share with your doctor.

Both the advanced and standard semen analysis tests also include a post-thaw analysis, in which Legacy freezes and thaws a portion of your sample to determine if it is a good candidate for sperm freezing. 

If you do choose to opt in for sperm freezing (it's totally optional!), Legacy will then freeze your sample at -196 degrees Celsius using liquid nitrogen. Once deemed viable, the sample is sent to long-term storage, where it's monitored 24 hours per day.

How much does Legacy cost?

Legacy's at-home analyses and freezing services range from $295 to $3,995. See below for a full breakdown of the costs.

Sperm Testing:

Sperm Freezing Services:

Supplements:

Who should try Legacy?

Legacy is a great option for people who are trying or planning to have a baby. But it's also a helpful tool for anyone who wants to learn more about their sperm health, which can impact other areas of your overall health.

As with most at-home testing, a proactive approach can be extremely beneficial for getting ahead of any potential health concerns. With Legacy's personalized insights, the brand says you could see measurable changes in your sperm health in as little as two to three months. 

Who shouldn't try Legacy?

The biggest potential deterrent of Legacy is the cost. However, the brand does work with insurance companies. Plus, proactive testing could help save you money down the road. 

If you are not comfortable taking sperm samples from home, Legacy is not the best option for you.

The takeaway

Sperm health has a large impact on overall health, and lifestyle factors play a large role. Legacy is a game changer in the male fertility space, allowing men to gain valuable insights into their fertility and sexual health with actionable steps to improve it.

