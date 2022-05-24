What are your nonnegotiable beauty tips? In our series Essential Beauty, we tap experts for the top three techniques they absolutely swear by. Here, you'll hear from a variety of industry professionals on the failsafe tricks they always keep in their back pockets. We're all about simplifying your beauty regimen wherever you can, and sometimes the best routines are as easy as 1, 2, 3.

As in-office treatments become more mainstream and professional-grade tools have entered our very own bathrooms, the interest in high-tech devices has boomed. One area in particular has been on the rise: the laser hair removal market has been growing at a rate of just under 20% per year. The interest largely comes from at-home devices, improved professional technology, and (somewhat) lowering costs.

But with any treatment, there are cautions. That’s exactly what I chatted with board-certified dermatologist Tiffany Clay, M.D. about on a recent episode of Clean Beauty School. The episode itself was about hair removal broadly, but we spent a good deal of time on lasers in particular.

While Clay is a fan of the procedure (she’s gotten a few treatments herself and considers it “the gold standard”), she does note that it’s not without imperfections. Here, three things she thinks every patient should know.