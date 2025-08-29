5 Best Labor Day Sex Toy Sales To Enhance Your Sex Life & Well-Being
Summer might be coming to an end, but these Labor Day sex toy deals are the ultimate consolation. Whether you're partnered up or flying solo, sexual self-care has a huge impact on your overall health—and the right toys will add excitement to your sex life and improve your well-being with deeper, more frequent orgasms.
Not only do orgasms decrease stress hormones1 and promote better sleep2, but they can even leave you with healthier-looking skin and hair by increasing your body's estrogen levels3.
Experts have touted the benefits of bringing sex toys into the bedroom—and this weekend some of their top picks are drastically marked down.
The best Labor Day sex toy sales:
Smile Makers
Sale:
- 20% off sitewide
Smile Makers' entire collection is 20% off right now, which means you can score The Artist Rabbit vibrator for less. Unlike bulky rabbits of the past, this sleek design uses two flexible arms that move independently, making it easier to customize stimulation to your body's needs. The result: dual pleasure without the awkward angles.
Reviewers rave about the silky-soft silicone and note how surprisingly powerful it feels despite the discreet size. The toy also runs whisper-quiet, so you can relax knowing your playtime stays private. Experiment with different positions to discover what feels the most satisfying.
Womanizer
Sale:
- Up to 50% off sitewide
With steep markdowns up to 50%, there's never been a better time to invest in an orgasm-inducing sex toy from Womanizer. This sleek device is lightweight and fits in the palm of your hand, but it doesn’t skimp on power. With alternating waves of air pressure, you can choose from four levels of intensity.
Reviewers say this little toy gets the job done in record time, even at the lowest setting. Our recommendation? Start low and build up slowly.
Certified sex therapist Bat Sheva Marcus, Ph.D., MSW, MPH, also approves of this brand. She previously told mindbodygreen, "Many women say it feels like oral sex. So if you are an oral sex fan, and that gets you off, this one might be for you."
We-Vibe
Sale:
- Up to 50% off sitewide
Ask any sex expert for their favorite toys and you're bound to get a list that includes something from We-Vibe. The Tango is a fan-favorite and comes recommended by licensed sex therapist Lauren Consul, LMFT as the best bullet vibrator.
This discreet, waterproof toy comes with a slew of vibration settings such as the tease, pulse, wave, and cha-cha, giving users the option to spice things up on their own or with a partner.
With sitewide markdowns up to 50%, you're bound to found something to spice up your sex life.
Lelo
Sale:
- Up to 50% off sitewide
Another expert-loved brand, Lelo is offering up to 40% off its entire lineup of sex-enhancing tools. Add this ergonomic vibrator to your arsenal and you’ll be one step closer to mind-blowing pleasure.
Other standout picks from the brand are the Gigi 2 for targeted G-spot stimulation and the Flickering Massage Candle which works double-time as a massage oil and scented candle, to really set the mood.
Maude
Sale:
- Save 20% on summer collection
Good news: Maude’s Summer Collection is 20% off, which means the brand’s best-selling Vibe personal massager is finally on sale. The savings show up once it’s in your cart, making the deal feel like a little secret.
The Vibe keeps things simple with three speeds, one steady vibration, and a waterproof, easy-to-hold design. Reviewers love its smooth silicone finish and discreet look, often saying it’s as travel-friendly as it is nightstand-worthy.
Fans also rave about the strength packed into its compact frame, noting the steady rhythm makes it effortless to relax and enjoy. Minimalist, powerful, and now on sale—it’s a win all around.
Sale:
- 30% off sitewide with code VACAY30
Here’s a reason to treat yourself: Lovers is taking 30% off sitewide with code VACAY30, which means you can snag the INYA Rose Recharge Vibe for less. This soft, petal-shaped toy is designed for pinpointed clitoral stimulation, and its rechargeable battery means you’ll never have to scramble for fresh batteries mid-session.
Reviewers love how comfortable the silicone feels against skin and highlight the variety of vibration settings for dialing in just the right intensity. Compact and travel-friendly, it’s a discreet option that still packs a powerful punch.
Fans say it’s especially effective for solo play but also easy to bring into partnered sessions. With the markdown, it’s an affordable way to add something new—and a little rosy—to your collection.
The takeaway
The weather's cooling down, but it doesn't mean your sex life needs to! Don't miss these hot markdowns on expert-recommended sex toys—the sales won't last long, but your pleasure will.