5 Kundalini Yoga Beliefs That Will Prime Your Mind For Pregnancy
Conceiving a child is a miracle. Sometimes it can take time and nurturing for pregnancy to occur. For over 10 years, I have helped people conceive children. Drawing upon my own experience as a mama, helping other mamas, and my own personal struggle with pregnancy loss, I believe energy work is one of the keys to conception.
Here are my five best tips for bringing your dream of having a child to life:
1. What we believe, we receive.
Doctors are wise, well-educated, and incredibly skilled in anatomy and endocrinology, but even they have been surprised at the miracles of conception. Time and again, countless women have been told, "You do not have a healthy enough reproductive system to have a baby." Don't let this deter you or get in the way of setting your intention and praying until you find your peace. If your doctor gives you information that is too much to bear, excuse yourself with grace and walk away with grace. Go home. Pray. Meditate. Ask and allow. Miracles are not understood by the intellect. There are many stories of women who were told it was physically impossible to conceive a child, who have carried full-term pregnancies with bountiful healthy babies. I know of one who now has four children. Our work together was not physical; our work was erasing the negative imprint of doubt that was allowed to survive in the body, mind, and energy field.
2. Everything occurs in the energy field before the physical body.
Our energy body is like a shell that protects our physical body. We all carry energy from our past: words from others, belief systems, trauma, pain, and childhood wounds. There is an exercise called "The Lion Claw" (detailed at the bottom of this article) that can be done each morning or night to help clear your energy field of tension. You might feel silly doing this pose, but it relaxes any pressure in the neck and face, making you feel more flexible and open. The energetic breath is also meant to put you at ease. When we feel more open internally, we might also become open to changes in our body and our lives.
3. Miracles happen with ease when love is present.
While we all know the importance of self-love and self-care, it is also important to share our love. Just as a seed blossoms into a flower, our hearts are fulfilled when we allow love to flow. If we are holding back our love, we are creating blocks in the heart. This does not mean we are meant to become passive doormats. It means we choose to find love and forgiveness in order to stay healthy. The more boundaries we establish, the less love we allow in. The more we open our hearts, the more we allow others' love to comfort us. We are not always consciously aware of how resistant we have become to love.
I recommend this "Miracle Breath" exercise as an easy, quick way to pause and ask ourselves if we are blocking the flow; the "miracle breath" is the compass that assists in awareness, clearing, and expansion (a step-by-step can be found below). This can be done at any time of day.
4. Don't sweat the triggers. Let it go. Let it go.
The longing for conception can feel like a lonely journey. Social media and being around friends with children can trigger the sadness. Outside triggers can influence the happiness state, and this can feel like defeat. Anytime we are vulnerable to triggers, we can pause and clear with deep breathing and affirmations. For example, before anything that you experience as stressful, such as logging onto Instagram or attending a baby shower, affirming the truth about how miracles work is key. Long deep breathing while inhaling: "My time is arriving, and I am grateful. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you." And exhaling: "I let go. All is in perfect divine order." This meditation can be practiced any time you feel loneliness and stress arise. Say it as many times as you need for your forehead to unfurrow and your teeth the unclench (or whatever physical signs of stress you might be experiencing).
5. Ask. Believe. Receive.
The power of prayer has been scientifically proven to be effective. While it was always considered to be too esoteric to focus on, scientists are now discovering the efficacy of the power of meditation and prayer. We pray to ask, and we meditate to receive. The key to asking and receiving is to hone our reception to the gifts from the Divine by believing in our worthiness, the love the universe has for us, and the miracle of the impossible becoming possible. The universe is a vast and abundant palace, and it's full of infinite energy that will support us unconditionally when we ask, allow, and believe. Manifesting positive energy is a practice, these three steps can help.
The exercises below have been excerpted from the author's book, Essential Kundalini Yoga: An Invitation to Radiant Health, Unconditional Love, and the Awakening of Your Energetic Potential shared with permission from Sounds True, February 2017.
The Lion Claw
- Sit with your spine straight and tall. Connect with the flow of your in-breath and out-breath. Gently draw your chin back, reducing the curve of your neck.
- Make your hands into lion's claws by curling and tightening the fingers of each hand. Maintain the tension in the hands throughout the entire exercise.
- Inhale deeply as you stretch both arms straight out to the sides, parallel to the ground, with your claw/paws facing upward.
- Exhale and swing your arms up overhead and slightly forward so that your hands crisscross each other above your forehead and the palms end up curving down toward your head.
- Inhale and bring your hands back to the starting position in Step 3, with arms out to the sides.
- Repeat the movement, allowing your breath to direct the motion. Alternate one wrist crossing in front, then the other. Continue with a rapid motion for 1 to 9 minutes.
- Now open your mouth, stretch your tongue out and down, and continue the motion while breathing through the mouth for 15 more seconds.
- Keep your mouth open and tongue stretched out and down. Maintain the claw grip, but now stretch your arms overhead and outward at a 60-degree angle as you exhale your breath completely and forcefully from your lungs. Hold your breath out for as long as you can, for up to 15 seconds.
- With the arms and tongue in the same position, inhale deeply and hold the breath in for 30 seconds.
- Exhale slowly and consciously through your nose as you relax your arms down, allowing your breath to come back to normal.
Miracle Breath
- Sit in a cross-legged position with your eyes closed. Place your palms face-up on your knees. Begin breathing deeply and slowly, allowing your inhalation to touch the base of your spine and the exhalation to reach to the top of your head.
- Pucker your lips, making the center of your mouth as small as a pinhole and positioning the tip of your tongue right behind the pinhole. As you draw in your breath through your puckered lips, direct a cold stream of air to hit the very tip of your tongue. Consciously pull the diaphragm down into the abdomen as you inhale. The key to Miracle Breath is to pucker so much that you create a resistance to the airflow while expanding the diaphragm. This greatly strengthens the diaphragm and lungs. Breathe steadily and calmly but powerfully at the same time, feeling the cool stream of air hit the tip of your tongue.
- Once you have inhaled completely, close your lips, hold your breath, and move the tip of your tongue so that it touches the highest point of the upper palate. Press your tongue gently yet firmly against the roof of your mouth as you calmly hold the breath in for as long as possible.
- When you are ready to exhale, let the breath escape as slowly as you possibly can through the nose. Take your time so the breath emerges in a steady, slow stream.
- Once the breath is fully out, again calmly suspend the breath for as long as you're comfortably able.
- Repeat Steps 2 through 5 for 1 to 5 minutes.
- Then inhale deeply, place the tongue against the roof of your mouth, and hold your breath in. Exhale slowly through the nose and hold the breath out. Then slowly inhale and breathe normally.