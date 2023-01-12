Initially, standard nonstick cookware was made with a slick teflon (or similar) coating, containing PFOA, a toxin in the per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)3 industrial chemical family. While scientists and researchers are still debating how much PFOA exposure is needed to significantly affect your health, studies suggest that these toxic chemicals can cause hormone disruption, reproductive issues4 , and certain cancers5 . Personally, that’s more than enough reason for me to avoid the substance altogether.

American cookware companies have largely stopped using these materials—and, while this makes for more options in the nontoxic space, it did prove to be a bit overwhelming. I knew what not to look for, but what materials should I seek out in my cookware?

Building biologist and environmental consultant Ryan Blaser of Test My Home previously told mindbodygreen, “If I wouldn't eat it, rub it on my skin, or give it to my kids, I wouldn't consider it nontoxic." He went on to say, “anything that takes you away from your optimal health, I'd consider that toxic." That in mind, Blaser and environmental health expert, Caroline Blazovsky, suggest choosing materials such as cast iron, glass, stainless steel, carbon steel, and ceramic. Most importantly: Steer clear of any nonstick pans that are not clearly labeled as PFOA-free.

The Everything Pan is made without PFOA, Teflon, nickel, or other heavy metal components. It has a ferromagnetic steel base, stainless steel handle, and porcelain ceramic surface. The exterior is a silicon matte lacquer and the body contains high-thickness aluminum.