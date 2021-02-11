The Key To Leveling Up In 2021? This Wellness Expert Says It’s Not What You Think

It’s the surest sign of a new year – the inevitable eye roll that accompanies the seemingly inescapable mantras of, “New year, new you!!” “Exercise! Diet! More! Goals! Resolutions!”

To say 2020 was sobering would be an understatement. No amount of New Year’s Eve champagne could intoxicate the reality, adversity, and uncertainty that was last year. So instead of echoing the narrative of doing more with blind and relentless optimism, I want to instead hone in on “leveling up” by… scaling back. Returning to basics at your own pace. Finding utility and yet novelty in what you already have.

This was a theme that revealed itself about halfway through last year, right around the time I started my career in medicine –during a pandemic. By day, I’m a full-time family medicine physician assistant, most recently taking on a few sessions per week at our acute care clinic. Here, patients with respiratory symptoms and/or COVID diagnoses have access to same day care. This has without a doubt been the most challenging, terrifying, exhausting, and yet fulfilling, humbling, and moving chapters of my life.

When I get home from work, all I want to do is relax. This means the effort that goes into being my own caretaker is minimal. After a few months of exhaustion and self-neglect, I realized I needed to imbue a little bit more care, creativity, and color to days that sometimes felt anemic. And on days when I really need some extra fuel to get this done, I grab an RXBAR on my way out the door. Here are 3 simple, oh-so-minimal ways I “level up” by scaling back.