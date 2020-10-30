The Key To Optimizing Your Immune System Might Actually Be Managing Stress & Anxiety

What this means for your immune system.

When stressed, your immune system's ability to fight off antigens is reduced, making you more susceptible to infections. Our bodies react to stressors by producing higher levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which in turn can have a negative impact on our lymphocytes and suppress the effectiveness of our immune system. This is totally fine when stressors are infrequent, and your body has ample time to recover and return to equilibrium.

I think you see where this is going: These days, “infrequent stress” is a lofty goal at best, and our bodies are constantly pumping out cortisol. So while those short bursts of cortisol are helpful in the moment, too much stress over time (and thus too much cortisol) can do serious damage to your immune system.

What you can do about it.

