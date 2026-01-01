"There's a barrier to entry with women in boxing," she explains. "It doesn't feel like an inherently feminine place. But the thing that's great about women in boxing is that because women's center of gravity is lower—in our hips—we can throw really heavy punches. People say 'she punches like a girl' like it's an insult. But if she punches like a woman, using the full weight of her hips? Your lights are out."