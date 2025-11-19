Her connection to boxing, in particular, reveals this philosophy. She didn't find the sport through fitness culture—she was pulled into it by a mentor who recognized she needed it mentally. When she first threw a cross that cracked against the mitts, something shifted. "I wasn't thinking. I wasn't in my head for the first time in a really long time. All of what I felt converted into power." Anxiety, frustration, all the noise in her head suddenly had somewhere to go that wasn't inward.