For Patel, she’s often fitting in movement whenever she can in her busy schedule. So it’s important that her workout attire works for day-to-day, too. “This is an active look, but it’s still stylish enough for running errands,” she says. “It's super comfortable, and when I wear it I feel totally confident. The colors pop a little bit and yet look put together.

The base of the look is a classic set from Beyond Yoga: “I’ve had this legging and top set from Beyond Yoga for years. I wear it once a week, and it never fades,” she says. A two-piece yoga set should be a staple in any wardrobe, as it’s durable enough for workouts, comfortable enough for leisure, and stylish enough for being out-and-about—this option from Beyond Yoga comes in a dozen-plus colorways, 10 sizes, and made with a high-performance, moisture-wicking fabric.

As for her elements of fun, Patel’s wearing pieces from the New Balance x Staud collab. “I just loved this New Balance x Staud collab. I felt like you could get such great pieces for a reasonable price,” she says. “The Staud jacket is a nice basic, but then has subtle hints of color. These sneakers were well priced, and you can wear them for basically everything—so you're getting use out of them.”

The collab is over (you can still find some pieces online, like the below jacket), but the aesthetic principles are easy to replicate on your own: Find comfortable basics in cream-colored neutrals, then play with primary-toned details.