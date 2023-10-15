Well Styled: How Wellness Expert Kelsey Patel Dresses For Hiking, Travel & More
As a wellness expert, Reiki master, writer, speaker, meditation teacher, certified yoga instructor, hotel owner, and new mom, Kelsey Patel has a lot of endeavors to manage. The Los Angeles-based guide (and mindbodygreen collective member) is known for her cheery disposition and bright attitude—she lights up any space she enters with vibrant energy. But she also brings with her an immense sense of calm and intentionality.
So it makes sense that her outfits would be equally as playful and centered. From accessories that add a pop of color to effortless basics that ground a look, her personal style feels fresh, joyful, but never fussy. Here, how Patel dresses for her many activities.
For Patel, she’s often fitting in movement whenever she can in her busy schedule. So it’s important that her workout attire works for day-to-day, too. “This is an active look, but it’s still stylish enough for running errands,” she says. “It's super comfortable, and when I wear it I feel totally confident. The colors pop a little bit and yet look put together.
The base of the look is a classic set from Beyond Yoga: “I’ve had this legging and top set from Beyond Yoga for years. I wear it once a week, and it never fades,” she says. A two-piece yoga set should be a staple in any wardrobe, as it’s durable enough for workouts, comfortable enough for leisure, and stylish enough for being out-and-about—this option from Beyond Yoga comes in a dozen-plus colorways, 10 sizes, and made with a high-performance, moisture-wicking fabric.
As for her elements of fun, Patel’s wearing pieces from the New Balance x Staud collab. “I just loved this New Balance x Staud collab. I felt like you could get such great pieces for a reasonable price,” she says. “The Staud jacket is a nice basic, but then has subtle hints of color. These sneakers were well priced, and you can wear them for basically everything—so you're getting use out of them.”
The collab is over (you can still find some pieces online, like the below jacket), but the aesthetic principles are easy to replicate on your own: Find comfortable basics in cream-colored neutrals, then play with primary-toned details.
Re-create Kelsey’s workout look:
Given wellness is Patel’s work, what she wears to meetings still counts as well-being, no? “I’ll wear something like this to meetings with my clients,” says Patel, noting that she loves a simple, classic aesthetic—with eye-catching flares, like the shoes or bag.
“I love that the shoes are flats, but have a style that makes me feel dressed and polished. They’re so versatile,” she says about the GANNI numbers. “The Bottega Veneta bag is compact, but a really good size. Plus the color works for any time of year.”
The Closed Denim Jeans are, “comfy, stretchy, and work with all different types of styles,’ she says. We love the Closed Denim Style Straight-X (below) because the denim is made with a process that reduces chemical, water, and energy waste—and the fabric is a blend of 76% regenerative cotton and 24% recycled cotton.
And you can never go wrong with a striped sweater. “The sweater is so chic, simple, and classic. It feels French, but also Hamptons. It’s actually perfect for LA because it’s thin enough for the heat, but still feels very warm and comfy once you’re back into the air conditioned indoors,” she says. “La Ligne NYC is women-owned, and all their pieces are classic.”
Re-create Kelsey's work look
Travel and time off can be vital part of maintaining health—there are endless mental health benefits of travel, from improved cognitive function to decreased cortisol. But the act of traveling—you know, the hassles of being at the airport, and so on—is anything but relaxing.
For Patel, simplicity is key: “Clean, comfortable, and I don’t have to think about what I'm wearing to get dressed. Just a simple solid color, denim, and some color. It's more elevated than wearing a black leggings,” she says.
And truly, you can’t go wrong with a half-zip sweater, like the one from Mango Patel is wearing here. “Picked up this sweater for a trip to Europe, and now I wear it all the time,” she says. There are several similar styles, like the one below from Reformation, made from 100% organic cotton.
And of course, a splash of color–as is Patel’s signature. “This bag is the accessory I use the most. I wear it with everything,” she says about the cult-favorite Bottega Veneta Jodie bag. It comes in several colors and four sizes, too, so you can find one that suits your needs.
Re-create Kelsey's look
As a true resident of Southern California, Patel loves hiking—and looking stylish while doing so. As the owner of the Miracle Manor hotel in Coachella Valley (nearby Joshua Tree and Palm Springs), she gets to spend a lot of time out in the sunny SoCal landscape. A biker short and tang effortlessly transitions to evening chills with the addition of an overcoat.
“We go to Palm Springs and Joshua Tree where it’s hot in the day, but then gets very cold at night. I need something cozy that I can put on to stay warm,” she says of her Anine Bing shearling coat. (The coat is sold out, but there’s an excellent fleece option from Canada Goose below—it’s made with a special type of sustainable fleece that is oh-so-cozy.)
As for the fun additions? “This Prada belt bag is super simple, and one of my all time favorite investment pieces. I use it for everything, and it effortlessly elevates a basic look to something cooler,” she says. “And Gentle Monster makes really funky sunglass styles that I love.”
Re-create Kelsey's hiking look
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com. In her current role, she covers all the latest trends in the clean and natural beauty space, as well as lifestyle topics, such as travel. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.