How Many Workouts Does It Take To Feel Happier, Kinder & More Motivated? It Honestly Surprised Us
Muscle health, blood sugar, metabolism, brain health, mood, focus… the benefits of exercise go on and on. And recent research1 just added another to the list.
Researchers from the University of Portsmouth wanted to know whether a single workout could influence prosocial behavior—meaning generosity, cooperation, and willingness to engage positively with others.
Their findings point to an interesting connection between exercise and emotional resilience, even after the workout ends.
How exercise changes your mood & decision-making
To better understand how working out impacts behavior, the researchers looked at two groups:
- Researchers had participants either do a short session of moderate cycling or sit on exercise bikes without actually exercising while watching TV.
- Before and after, they measured mood and then gave participants tasks designed to assess things like generosity, cooperation, and positive decision-making.
What researchers found was nuanced.
- Exercise alone did not directly increase prosocial behavior across the board.
- But participants who experienced a noticeable boost in energy and positive mood after exercising became more generous and socially engaged in the tasks that followed.
- That energized feeling researchers call “vigor” ended up being one of the strongest predictors of how participants felt after the workout.
Researchers believe dopamine likely plays a role here. Exercise influences several brain chemicals tied to reward, motivation, stress regulation, and emotional flexibility, including dopamine, serotonin, and endorphins.
So the “afterglow” some people feel after exercise may not just be psychological satisfaction. It may reflect a measurable neurochemical shift that changes how the brain processes motivation, stress, and social behavior in the hours afterward.
Why this matters for long-term brain & emotional health
One of the most interesting takeaways from this research is that exercise may help mental health not just because it makes people “happy,” but because it changes their emotional baseline in subtle ways throughout the day.
And that matters more than we tend to realize. Chronic stress, emotional isolation, low motivation, and feeling constantly overwhelmed all affect long-term health outcomes, including cognitive health as we age. Researchers are increasingly realizing that emotional resilience and social connection are deeply tied to healthy aging.
The study also helps explain why certain workouts leave you feeling incredible afterward, while others just leave you wiped out. The emotional response seems to matter. Movement that leaves you feeling energized and clearheaded may create a very different effect in the brain than exercise that completely depletes you.
But how long does it take to experience the benefits?
And importantly, the benefits appeared after just one workout. Not months of training. Not some perfect routine. Just a single bout of movement that improved how participants felt afterward.
The takeaway
Many people choose exercise based only on calorie burn, intensity, or productivity. But your most sustainable form of movement may actually be the one that you enjoy most.
For some people, that’s strength training. For others, it’s cycling, dancing, brisk walking, swimming, yoga, or a run outdoors. And over years, these can lead to big results. No, not just better fitness goals or health metrics, but potentially into stronger relationships, better stress regulation, greater emotional resilience, and a brain that stays more adaptable with age.