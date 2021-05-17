Jupiter In Pisces Will Bring A Summer of Karmic Tests: Here's What To Know
Is this the real thing...or just a fantasy? From May 13 to July 28, 2021, expansive Jupiter will make its first of three visits to Pisces, the zodiac sign that rules creativity, hidden information, and the subconscious.
Jupiter is the "classical" ruler of Pisces, so this is a homecoming of sorts. Before Neptune, the modern ruler of Pisces, was discovered in 1846, Jupiter was considered this zodiac sign's galactic guardian.
What's even more special? Both Jupiter and Neptune are currently traveling through Pisces, a twin transit that's ultra-rare, given that Neptune only comes to this sign every 165 years and Jupiter every 12 years.
But will this Jupiter-Neptune overlap bring the nirvana and artistic renaissance so many people are predicting? Not so fast.
With truth-teller Jupiter shining its magnifying beams into Pisces' esoteric caverns, the effect could be like headlights in fog, making it even harder to see!
The last time Jupiter was in Pisces was from January 18, 2010, to January 22, 2011. Here's how history might repeat itself, giving us a chance to learn from the past and get it right this time—the ultimate mission of humanity:
1. The dual nature of Pisces will bring karmic tests.
While Pisces is typically regarded as a compassionate, artistic, and imaginative sign—and we'll certainly take a helping of that!—a look back at prior Jupiter-in-Pisces transits reveals the duality of the Pisces zodiac sign: War and peace. Creativity and disinformation. Courageous resistance and widespread fear.
The Pisces symbol is an icon of two fish swimming in opposite directions, bound by a karmic cord. Pisces traits can be a total paradox, and Jupiter in Pisces will only supersize this.
Jupiter in Pisces' secretive and illusion-filled quest could lead us down all kinds of tunnels and wild goose chases. Chaos and confusion can amplify.
Already in the days leading up to Jupiter's entry into Pisces, the world has been rocked by Israel–Gaza airstrikes and mass deaths in India from the COVID-19 mutated strain. An oil pipeline hack disrupted the fuel supply chain, and Bitcoin value dropped sharply after Elon Musk announced that Tesla would no longer accept cryptocurrency—to name a few things.
2. We could all use a moment to relax a bit—ideally by the water.
Jupiter rules travel, and Pisces rules the seas. On a positive note, Jupiter in Pisces could increase compassion and creativity. Some of the rigidity we've lived with will relax a bit. Pisces rules the oceans, and here in the U.S., we expect to see beaches in full use this summer—likely crowding up as more people are vaccinated and ready to fend off "isolation fatigue."
But Pisces also rules hospitals, and Jupiter rules growth—so this could go either way. With global Jupiter seeking open channels through the waterways, this raises an astrological red flag about the spread of more dangerous variants throughout the world.
When Jupiter turns retrograde on June 20, many cities and countries may discover we were overly optimistic with reopenings (yes, again). We're not suggesting a full-scale regression to lockdown but continued caution at the least.
For developing countries or those ravaged by the virus at a mass scale, Jupiter in Pisces could bring important innovations in hospitals and medical facilities.
3. Creativity and spirituality will have a heyday.
In spite of—or because of—the intensity and chaos all around, human beings will continue to search for answers from sources beyond the material, 3D world this summer.
Jupiter is the planet of metaphysics, philosophy, and religion. In spiritual Pisces, we expect many people to seek solace through some connection to the divine. During times of massive uncertainty, this is normal. And with Jupiter in Pisces, the quest for "the big why" or "the ultimate truth" will only deepen.
While questions will probably only lead to bigger questions, comfort can be found through art, music, dance, meditation, prayer, or some connection to a "higher power."
Warning: With Jupiter in passive Pisces, some people will be looking for a guru figure to "save" them. Watch out for susceptibility to master manipulators masquerading as saviors, healers, and religious leaders during this vulnerable time.
4. Tech innovation could reach new heights.
Historically, Jupiter cycles have brought great technological and scientific advances, political revolutions, and distinct achievements with flight and space travel.
That's not a huge surprise, considering that no-limits Jupiter exposes, expands, and amplifies whatever it touches. In the final two signs of the zodiac, Aquarius and Pisces, neither the ceiling nor the g-force can hold us!
Aquarius rules electricity, science, and energy. Pisces governs water and the unseen. While Jupiter orbited through these two signs between 1938 and 1939, German scientist Otto Hahn discovered nuclear fission, which is used in modern nuclear power plants to heat water and produce steam (Pisces). The steam is then used to spin large turbines, generating electricity (Aquarius).
Unfortunately, innovation can be a mixed blessing, especially when its power is used irresponsibly or abused.
For example, prior Jupiter transits through Aquarius and Pisces happened during the 1986 Chernobyl disaster at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant, which killed 31 people and rendered the area uninhabitable for 20,000 years. Use of nuclear arms can also be traced to past Jupiter in Aquarius and Pisces phases: In 1938, Albert Einstein (a Pisces) penned a letter to U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (an Aquarius), explaining how the power of fission chain reactions utilizing uranium could be used to construct "extremely powerful bombs."
5. Water could become the new "liquid asset" of billionaires.
As galactic gambler Jupiter rolls the dice on the zodiac's Water Bearer and Fish, we may become more enterprising about H2O. Currently, investors are looking to water as a viable commodity, much like oil or gold. It's a matter of supply and demand.
Although 70% of the Earth is covered in water, 97% of it is saltwater, which cannot be utilized for much without treatment and processing. Pollution, rapid industrialization, the agricultural industry, the growing population—all of these contribute to an even greater scarcity of clean fresh water. United Nations projections predict that nearly half of the world's population will live in highly water-stressed areas by 2030.
Will water barons become the new Rockefellers? Only time will tell. Meanwhile, enterprising Jupiter may pave the way for radical developments in desalination, the process of extracting the harmful hypersaline brines to create safe drinking water. Current iterations of this treatment tend to be both expensive and environmentally harmful.
But in the past year, researchers have been refining their processes: A team of engineers at Columbia University led by Ngai Yin Yip created TSSE (Temperature Swing Solvent Extraction), a separation method that doesn't require costly, high-impact evaporation. We anticipate more developments from labs in 2021.
So, it's looking like this summer is gonna be intense all over again. With roll-the-dice Jupiter in unpredictable Pisces, our advice is this: Brace yourself for surprises, especially ones that emerge from left field. Continue to take pandemic precautions, whether you're vaccinated or not. Look deeper into anything you hold as "true" rather than accepting what you hear at face value.
And do make time for Pisces pursuits of art, creativity, and "going with the flow" whenever you can. Even if the world seems to be falling apart, find a way to connect to that divine channel within yourself and to tap into your greater link to the oneness of the infinite universe.
Portions of this post were excerpted from The AstroTwins' 2021 Horoscope Guide.