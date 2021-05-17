Jupiter In Pisces Will Bring A Summer of Karmic Tests: Here's What To Know

Is this the real thing...or just a fantasy? From May 13 to July 28, 2021, expansive Jupiter will make its first of three visits to Pisces, the zodiac sign that rules creativity, hidden information, and the subconscious.

Jupiter is the "classical" ruler of Pisces, so this is a homecoming of sorts. Before Neptune, the modern ruler of Pisces, was discovered in 1846, Jupiter was considered this zodiac sign's galactic guardian.

What's even more special? Both Jupiter and Neptune are currently traveling through Pisces, a twin transit that's ultra-rare, given that Neptune only comes to this sign every 165 years and Jupiter every 12 years.

But will this Jupiter-Neptune overlap bring the nirvana and artistic renaissance so many people are predicting? Not so fast.

With truth-teller Jupiter shining its magnifying beams into Pisces' esoteric caverns, the effect could be like headlights in fog, making it even harder to see!

The last time Jupiter was in Pisces was from January 18, 2010, to January 22, 2011. Here's how history might repeat itself, giving us a chance to learn from the past and get it right this time—the ultimate mission of humanity: