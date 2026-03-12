This Potent 3-Step Manifestation Process Puts Archetypes Into Action
As complex, powerful spiritual beings, we are each meant to co-create our lives here on earth. There are always things out of our control in life, yet there is still a generous amount of space—in any situation—to more actively co-create or influence the quality of our individual journey.
The following manifestation process relies on archetypes—what Carl Jung described as universal symbols that live in the collective unconscious of a culture and show up again and again in human stories and human life. For manifestation, we will be working with the hero, mystic, and rebel archetypes.
Step 1: The hero—a nonbinary term that relates to action
Once you get clear on what you'd like to manifest—a better relationship to your boss, a savings account to fall back on, improved gut health, or anything else—it's important that you take consistent action steps. Heroes go out and make things happen—whether that's going out and doing a bunch of research about which side hustle might be fun and profitable for you, or signing up for a weekly Zoom yoga class to help you manifest more mindfulness in your life.
As you take one action step toward your goal or dream, the universe will help your dream or goal take two or three more big steps toward you. When Spirit sees you are using your free will to try to make something happen, it honors that intention with action of its own. Get an image of a hero who is very action-oriented to solidify this archetype in your mind.
If you want to be a fiction writer, you might pick a prolific writer, like Stephen King, as your personification of the hero archetype. If you want to be a mind, body, spirit influencer, you might picture the highly productive Oprah Winfrey.
Step 2: The mystic—an archetype of intuitive discernment and spiritual awakening
Once you have begun taking action on your manifestation journey, the universe will start talking back to you and sending you signs that you are on the right track or that you might need to course-correct and adjust your goal or dream. In my book Self-Care for Empaths, I provide rituals for encouraging more synchronicities (another Jungian term) or meaningful coincidences.
During this phase of your manifestation, you'll also want to look at the spiritual perspective of your goal or dream. Do you think this is part of your unique spiritual path in this lifetime? Does it honor wholeness or the idea that we are all connected?
Find someone to anchor your inner mystic archetype, which could be a businessperson who seems concerned with the needs of the collective and how their actions affect others. Or you might choose a famous speaker/author who is also an activist, like Michelle Obama.
Step 3: The rebel—symbolizing the ability to authentically surrender an outcome
The rebel can walk away from something to start something new anytime, just like at some point you will have to energetically walk away from your attachment to the outcome of your manifestation.
The rebel is unattached to people's or culture's opinions of them, and they, therefore, represent a general vibe of nonattachment that is useful in manifestation. Being able to authentically surrender something, whether it's which publisher will buy your novel or the status of a romantic relationship, is actually a very attractive energy.
When you can really reach a level of healthy detachment and put some emotional space between you and your manifestation—instead of white-knuckling it or what Buddhists call clinging—you've reached a very powerful place. Surrender represents the ability to give it up to God, the Goddess, the universe, etc., and be at peace with the fact that you do have limited control over any manifestation outcome. Channel your inner rebel with folks who are true originals like RuPaul or spiritual teachers who specialize in surrender like Tosha Silver.
Keep in mind that manifestation journeys are rarely linear. You will probably find yourself cycling in and out of these archetypes, like riding a river—there are times to steer and paddle and times to put up your oars and let the river take you.
Pro-tip: Use your clairvoyant psychic pathway (seeing intuitive guidance as an image in your mind) to give you a clue about which archetype to emphasize now. Which person do you see in your mind's eye? The one who represents your hero, rebel, or mystic archetype?