Jump-Start Your Day With These Everything Bagel Superhero Muffins

Historically we've always been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. And despite the rise of intermittent fasting in recent years, science still shows that what you eat at the start of the day affects everything: your mood, your work output, your cravings, your sleep, and even your long-term health.

Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky's new cookbook and training manual, Rise and Run, will help you elevate your morning routine with 100-plus nutrient-dense recipes to nourish your entire day. In addition to veggie-forward dishes that double as lunch or dinner, Shalane and Elyse also share expert advice from trainers and pros, effective morning rituals and running tips, and a 14-week marathon training program that will have you crushing your running goals.

