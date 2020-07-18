Have you been in...a mood? Ever since Cancer season kicked off with the solar (new moon) eclipse on June 20 to 21, feelings have been spilling out in every direction. Some were as intense as a whitewater-rapid ride, while others poured out from deep places of grief. Situations we thought we were "so over" pushed our buttons again, forcing another wave of healing. It didn't help matters that Mercury was retrograde—also in watery Cancer—from June 18 to July 12, forcing us to sit down and reflect on whatever was churning within. Many people reported being exhausted or sleeping longer than usual. With this watery energy in the mix, feelings were heavy, so much so that our subconscious minds needed to step in with support. As tough as this cycle has been, it's also brought illumination. Tell them how you really feel? Yeah, you can do that with a lot more clarity now.

You'll get another chance to name and claim your feelings this week. On Monday, July 20 at 1:32 p.m. EDT, the second in a rare, consecutive pair of new moons in Cancer follows up on initiatives that began during the June 21 solar eclipse. In the zodiac's sign of home, family, and nurturing, now's the time to repair fractured bonds and refresh your nest. With Mercury direct, you can speak with confidence, knowing that your attempts to patch things over won't get lost in translation.

If it's time to revamp your décor, let the curating begin! Whatever winds up on your mood boards starting Monday will be a lot more trustworthy as "your taste." There's no need to rush the process, though. This new moon is the starting block of a six-month cycle that culminates right before NYE, on December 29, 2020. But do take SOME sort of action, even a small one, near Monday. For some of us, the first step is opening up to a fresh perspective on a situation that was fuzzy or outright frustrating! A willingness to see things a different way can make a world of difference. Or, in the case of a Cancer new moon, to feel them differently.