5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 11, 2018)

The Thai soccer team that was stuck in a flooded cave near the Thai–Myanmar border for nearly three weeks has been rescued, thanks to an extraordinary mission carried out by an elite team of Thai navy SEALs and international rescue divers. The 12 boys and their coach had spent weeks in darkness without food or water (and they're crediting meditation with helping them get through it). The difficult and labor-intensive rescue mission involved one fatality and a host of other environmental and health concerns before the operation came to an end early Tuesday morning. The cherry on top of this miraculous ending? FIFA has invited the boys to the final World Cup match. (NPR)