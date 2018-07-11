5 Things You Need To Know Today (July 11, 2018)
1. Do this and your kid is more likely to maintain a healthy weight.
According to new research from the University of Bristol, if parents maintain a positive attitude during pregnancy, their children may be less likely to be obese by the time they become teens. How do you explain this? They're basing their findings on something called the locus of control: Basically, if parents think that they have control over their health and happiness, their children are also more likely to take their well-being into their own hands. (Science Daily)
2. Ever wondered what it's like to see an iceberg break off?
Recently, a team of NYU researchers was filming in Greenland as a 4-mile-long iceberg snapped off the Helheim Glacier. Capturing these events on camera is extremely rare. "The real message here to me is not that this particular event is unprecedented but that it’s not unprecedented: that these monster calving events are becoming more and more common as time goes on," explained a glaciologist. (Earther)
3. Human habits are causing orcas to die off.
The lack of king salmon (which are commonly fished for food) in the Pacific Northwest means that orca populations are dwindling due to a lack of food. For the last three years, no calves have been born, and there are only 75 members of the species left in the area—a 30-year low. Not to mention, a recent agreement to expand an oil pipeline through the area will likely only make matters worse. (NYT)
4. Finally, some good news in our feeds.
The Thai soccer team that was stuck in a flooded cave near the Thai–Myanmar border for nearly three weeks has been rescued, thanks to an extraordinary mission carried out by an elite team of Thai navy SEALs and international rescue divers. The 12 boys and their coach had spent weeks in darkness without food or water (and they're crediting meditation with helping them get through it). The difficult and labor-intensive rescue mission involved one fatality and a host of other environmental and health concerns before the operation came to an end early Tuesday morning. The cherry on top of this miraculous ending? FIFA has invited the boys to the final World Cup match. (NPR)
5. Think e-cigs are healthier? Think again.
Research published in Vascular Medicine found that e-cigarettes with nicotine had the same, if not worse, effects on cardiovascular vital signs as regular cigarettes. Further research is needed to determine the long-term heart health effects of e-cigarettes, but this offers additional evidence that they may be just as harmful as the real deal. (Science Daily)
