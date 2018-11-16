No One Will Ever Guess That This Stuffing Is Made With Cauliflower

Not gonna lie—once the holidays roll around, you can find us in the kitchen, a.k.a. our happy place. Making delicious, wholesome food that nourishes our families’ bodies and souls is hands-down, to us, one of life’s greatest feelings. And it’s even better when we’re cooking our favorite foods alongside our loved ones.

So we wanted to take one of the top holiday side dishes on every family’s table and give it a healthier spin. Stuffing: It gives us all the feels. Our version’s got all the makings of the classic stuffing we all know and love—onion, garlic, and herbs like sage and rosemary from Simply Organic—but it’s completely bread-free. We promise you won’t even miss it, and here’s more amazing news: You can have this on the table in under 30 minutes. Time to celebrate!