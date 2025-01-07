“It’s a super big honor to be picked as one of the ambassadors to QVC's Age of Possibilities. They're such a great organization, and are putting women over 50 in the forefront,” she says. “ Whether you want to start a new business, try a new sport, pick a hobby, whatever it might be—you can do it. I think the bonus to all of that is we are a little bit older and we do have an experience. We've worked hard all our lives. We've raised kids. We've worked on our careers. So I think at this point in our lives, we have the flexibility to do the things that we want,”