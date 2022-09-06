How This Indigenous Woman Is Building A Better Beauty Community 

The entire episode is worth a listen, but one part of the conversation that I can’t stop thinking about was a section where Harper and I spoke about how we define success as a society—and what it means to be a “‘successful beauty brand.”

“In Western culture, success is defined by what you attain for yourself and your family. In my culture, with indigenous people, the whole idea of success centers around what you do for your community,” says Harper, explaining why she thinks it’s important for brands to give back as part of their business model. “The way I was raised, you’re perceived as being successful or have done something of iconic value when you have achieved something for your community.”

This is something we can all take part in: To put community first means to make more conscious decisions for the earth (as Harper reminds us, this is our home). It also means creating a beauty space where all feel included and represented. Finally, it can mean how we show up for those who need help.

“There are bad things that happen to all of us in all our lives. And I’m always about shifting our mindset: Go do something for someone else, because it'll take your mind off all your own problems,” she says. “It’s just as simple as thinking: What could I do for somebody else right now that's gonna help me shift my mentality?”

Clearly in this podcast episode we get into far more than beauty basics (but don’t worry we also touch on makeup and ingredients too!). Tune in to hear more.