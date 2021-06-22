mindbodygreen

Close Ad
LES MILLS On Demand
PAID CONTENT FOR LES MILLS On Demand

I've Tried A Lot Of Workout Apps: Here's The One I've Stuck With

Brand Strategist By Devon Barrow
I've Tried A Lot Of Workout Apps: Here's The One I've Stuck With

Image by LES MILLS On Demand / mbg Contributor

June 22, 2021 — 7:00 AM

As society begins to reopen, I imagine I'm not the only one weathering the tug of war between quarantine habits and returning to what we used to love most. Because while staying at home was deeply challenging, many of us made changes for the better—like really committing to our fitness, eating more plants, or getting more sleep. Returning to "normalcy" can feel like we're leaving those healthy shifts behind.

My quarantine days certainly had their lulls, but I also used them to get serious about fitness. Without much else to do, I reconfigured my living room into the best makeshift gym possible and dove headfirst into the world of workout apps (didn't we all?)... I found myself doing workouts I would have never dared to in person... Kickboxing? Why not? Dance cardio in my pajamas? All about it. And through a lot of unabashed experimentation, I ended up hooked on one app, LES MILLS On Demand.

LES MILLS On Demand

LES MILLS On Demand

LES MILLS On Demand allows you to enjoy the LES MILLS in-club experience in the comfort and convenience of your home. With over 1,000 workouts including popular BODYPUMP, BODYFLOW, and BODYCOMBAT, ranging from 15 to 60 minutes with incredible music and rock-star presenters. Voted best at-home workout by USA Today. Try free for 30 days.

The perfect workout app checklist.

Because the world is abundant in fitness apps and short on time, it's important to find the one that works and stick with it. Before my free trial even ended, I knew that app was LES MILLS On Demand—firstly because I'm a sucker for variety. LES MILLS On Demand offers over 1,000 workouts for all levels, with or without equipment, to meet virtually every mood. Instead of piecing different apps together, I found everything I wanted on one dashboard: from high-intensity workouts like BODYCOMBAT and the strength work of BODYPUMP to breathwork and mindfulness classes. 

I've Tried A Lot Of Workout Apps: Here's The One I've Stuck With

Image by LES MILLS On Demand / mbg Contributor

Secondly, I've found that for a digital workout platform to stick, it has to be high-quality. The production quality, paired with music that makes you want to move, is what made LES MILLS workouts stand out for me. These online classes feel like being right in the room with the instructor, which frankly, I've never felt on other apps. As we all know, home workouts require a greater degree of motivation, and the world-class LES MILLS instructors have made that an art form. Integrating LES MILLS On Demand into my quarantine fitness routine was seamless, leaving only results to be enjoyed.

I researched Les Mills to find out what it was that made this app different from others and was surprised to find that Les Mills has been making exercise videos for over 40 years, with the expert help of creative directors and exercise scientists. Les Mills himself is an iconic New Zealander: four-time Olympian; former national head track and field coach; and three-term mayor of Auckland, New Zealand's largest city. Back in 1968, he opened a gym in an effort to bring elite sports training methods to the wider community. Five decades later, the business has released 21 branded workouts and offers group classes to 21,000 gyms worldwide (also streamed directly into thousands of homes via LES MILLS On Demand).  

As Jackie Mills, M.D., LES MILLS chief creative officer, describes: "Our job is to help people fall in love with fitness so they want to keep coming back, and they experience the huge benefits of lifelong exercise." My experience, to a tee.

Advertisement

Back to fitness IRL.

Quarantine illuminated the ease and convenience of working out at home. I found myself fitting in a 20-minute BODYFLOW class while the sweet potatoes were in the oven. Or getting my BODYPUMP on over my lunch break. By being stuck at home, I realized how many opportunities there are to sneak in a bit of movement... And that's not a revelation I want to give up! But at the same time, I can't wait to get back to the live gym experience with my friends, where we can push to the edge under the motivation of an awesome instructor.

But with LES MILLS On Demand, I don't have to. As I get back into the world, this app bridges the transition. LES MILLS is the world's only workout provider that offers an unmatched breadth of exercise options online as well as live workouts in gyms—again, LES MILLS classes are delivered in 21,000 fitness clubs across the planet. In other words: We get the best of both worlds. As we move forward into this post-pandemic lifestyle—the new recipe for fitness is a combination of home workouts and the gym time we've always loved.

I've Tried A Lot Of Workout Apps: Here's The One I've Stuck With

Image by LES MILLS On Demand / mbg Contributor

The "new normal" of fitness.

In this new normal, we don't have to leave our newfound healthy habits behind, and we don't want to... Because even though the gyms are open again, the need for convenience is still as dire as ever. And now we know how to optimize the gaps in our schedules with a workout app.

Some days we'll have time for an in-club LES MILLS workout—enjoying the unbeatable motivation of working out with others in a live class, pumping with music. But when we're short on time, we can experience the same science-backed workouts and world-leading instruction at home. It's that consistency between the in-club and online fitness that truly makes LES MILLS the only fitness app I need. I've found that with intention and planning, this combination is actually taking my fitness to new heights.

LES MILLS On Demand

LES MILLS On Demand

LES MILLS On Demand allows you to enjoy the LES MILLS in-club experience in the comfort and convenience of your home. With over 1,000 workouts including popular BODYPUMP, BODYFLOW, and BODYCOMBAT, ranging from 15 to 60 minutes with incredible music and rock-star presenters. Voted best at-home workout by USA Today. Try free for 30 days.

Advertisement

The bottom line: You deserve the best of both worlds.

To some extent, I think we're all feeling pressure to go back to life exactly as it was before the pandemic. But the reality is—we've been through so much. Our lives have changed in ways big and small, and we have learned a lot... Like how to make fitness fit into whatever time and space is available. And for me, that lesson is here to stay, alongside LES MILLS On Demand. The world is always changing, but the importance of moving whenever we want, wherever we want, is forever.

Advertisement
Devon Barrow
Devon Barrow Brand Strategist
Devon Barrow is a Branded Content Strategist at mindbodygreen. She received her degree from the University of Colorado. When she's away from her desk, Devon is teaching yoga, writing...

More On This Topic

Motivation

The 9 Best Resistance Bands To Make Your Workouts Even More Effective

Kristine Thomason
The 9 Best Resistance Bands To Make Your Workouts Even More Effective
Motivation

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Shares One Of The Secrets To Her Success

Kristine Thomason
Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Shares One Of The Secrets To Her Success
$299.99

A Modern Approach to Ayurveda

With Sahara Rose
A Modern Approach to Ayurveda
Beauty

Adapalene vs. Tretinoin: We Break Down The Acne & Aging Powerhouse Ingredients

Andrea Jordan
Adapalene vs. Tretinoin: We Break Down The Acne & Aging Powerhouse Ingredients
Functional Food

How NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Transformed His Life With Food

Jason Wachob
How NYC Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Transformed His Life With Food
Beauty

This Handy Tool Is Like Having A Pro Facialist In Your Bathroom

Jamie Schneider
This Handy Tool Is Like Having A Pro Facialist In Your Bathroom
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Meet Cancer: The Nurturing & Emotional Water Sign Of The Zodiac

Sarah Regan
Meet Cancer: The Nurturing & Emotional Water Sign Of The Zodiac
Beauty

I Finally Found The Antidote To Sweaty, Congested Skin & I'm Never Looking Back

Jamie Schneider
I Finally Found The Antidote To Sweaty, Congested Skin & I'm Never Looking Back
Integrative Health

This Is How The Pandemic Changed Our Brains + How To Cope, From A Neuroscientist

Caroline Leaf, Ph.D., BSc
This Is How The Pandemic Changed Our Brains + How To Cope, From A Neuroscientist
Spirituality

Why Jessamyn Stanley Wants You To Simplify Your Breathwork Routine

Emma Loewe
Why Jessamyn Stanley Wants You To Simplify Your Breathwork Routine
Mental Health

Forget FOMO: 5 Healthy Reasons To Embrace The Joy Of Missing Out Right Now

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Forget FOMO: 5 Healthy Reasons To Embrace The Joy Of Missing Out Right Now
Healthy Weight

This Is The Supplement Experts Swear By For Healthy Weight Support*

Abby Moore
This Is The Supplement Experts Swear By For Healthy Weight Support*
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ive-tried-a-lot-of-workout-apps-heres-the-one-ive-stuck-with

Your article and new folder have been saved!