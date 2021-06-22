I've Tried A Lot Of Workout Apps: Here's The One I've Stuck With

Secondly, I've found that for a digital workout platform to stick, it has to be high-quality. The production quality, paired with music that makes you want to move, is what made LES MILLS workouts stand out for me. These online classes feel like being right in the room with the instructor, which frankly, I've never felt on other apps. As we all know, home workouts require a greater degree of motivation, and the world-class LES MILLS instructors have made that an art form. Integrating LES MILLS On Demand into my quarantine fitness routine was seamless, leaving only results to be enjoyed.

I researched Les Mills to find out what it was that made this app different from others and was surprised to find that Les Mills has been making exercise videos for over 40 years, with the expert help of creative directors and exercise scientists. Les Mills himself is an iconic New Zealander: four-time Olympian; former national head track and field coach; and three-term mayor of Auckland, New Zealand's largest city. Back in 1968, he opened a gym in an effort to bring elite sports training methods to the wider community. Five decades later, the business has released 21 branded workouts and offers group classes to 21,000 gyms worldwide (also streamed directly into thousands of homes via LES MILLS On Demand).

As Jackie Mills, M.D., LES MILLS chief creative officer, describes: "Our job is to help people fall in love with fitness so they want to keep coming back, and they experience the huge benefits of lifelong exercise." My experience, to a tee.