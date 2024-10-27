If you choose to visit family over the holidays, set clear expectations ahead of time. Call and let them know how and when you’ll be visiting them. Stay in a hotel or with a friend. Have an exit strategy, speak up, set limits, or leave when things get heated. If you choose not to go home, don’t isolate yourself. Reach out and make plans with friends or neighbors, make a phone date with a friend, or host a party and invite people with whom you enjoy spending time.