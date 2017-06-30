What Does The Science Say About Yoga For Pain?

The data showed that yoga and physical therapy produced similar results and these results were better then the newsletter and self-care education group. At 12 weeks the yoga and physical therapy groups were using less pain medication than the newsletter group and all the improvements were maintained at 52 weeks, which marked the end of the study period. Benefits were also correlated to the number of sessions attended by the participants. In other worlds: if you suffer from low-back pain, your yoga mat is a good place to start healing—assuming you can afford it and you enjoy it enough to stick to them program.

This study piggybacks on a report released in early 2017 by the American College of Physicians, that officially changed their guidelines for low-back pain. According to the new guidelines, the worst things patients can do is stay sedentary or take painkillers—since that often leads to addiction and a host of other problems—and the best thing to do is keep moving and give it time. So what's next? The same researchers plan to analyze the data for cost effectiveness, work productivity, and perceived depression and anxiety to answer more questions about using yoga for back pain.