This Hormone Expert Has Found The Antidote For Burnout

Be honest: When was the last time you took a break when you felt like you needed one? Do you pause when your body asks for permission to do so, or do you push through?

Let me share this story about one of my best friends. I think we can all relate. She was going through a busy time at work, and she was determined to keep pushing until her to-do list was done. Instead, she found herself cranky and irritable. She felt like she was spinning her wheels—and growing increasingly more frustrated. Late one day she texted me to say she was raising the white flag and just “had to cave.” So that’s what she did, literally. She crawled under the covers, retreated for an hour, and emerged a new woman.

What a wonderful metaphor for this common but avoidable situation. How often do you push when you really need to cave, even though you feel burnout is drawing near?

What if I told you there’s a quick, easy way to avoid caving and prevent breakdowns from happening, a way to feel replenished and calm, ready to tackle whatever life is throwing your way? This life hack can help you work smarter, not harder, and it’s the one thing you can do every day to combat burnout—no matter how busy you are. In fact, it’s something I do daily, whether I’m working with patients, writing a book or doing research.