Hospitals might be more crowded than a small doctor's office, but both are taking extensive measures to ensure the safety of their patients and staff. That includes enforcing social distancing protocols, frequent sanitization, and limited capacity in waiting rooms.

"People might be anxious about visiting the doctor's office but overlook that a trip to the grocery store likely carries more risk," Tefera says. "There are hundreds of people passing in and out of the grocery, while often less than a hundred in a busy doctor's office." This is where social distancing and wearing a face mask are most effective, he says.

Along with wearing a mask and maintaining a 6-foot distance from others, internal medicine doctor Charles Elder, M.D., MPH, FACP, recommends frequent hand-washing before and after a visit to the doctor. "If you do these three things, you enormously reduce your risk of exposure to the coronavirus," he says.

Those who worry about visiting the doctor should call first and discuss options, but if health concerns arise, Harry says don't delay.

"Minimizing our risk of contracting COVID is part of our health plan," Harry says, "it is not all of our health plan."