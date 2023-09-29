Is It Bad To Skip Your Period On Birth Control? OB/GYNs Weigh In

As of right now, research and healthcare professionals agree that skipping your period on oral hormonal birth control and hormone-eluding IUDs is not harmful to your health and may be helpful for some people with painful periods. However, there’s something to be said for the regularity of a period, so do what’s right for your body. If you want to learn more about the ins and outs of your menstrual cycle, check out this day-by-day guide.