I Thought My Chest Pain Was From COVID — Then I Got This Frightening Diagnosis

That night, I started to experience severe pain. I began to have symptoms that mimicked a heart attack: My legs went numb, my hands and feet were tingling, and I was struggling to breathe. About two minutes later, I started dry heaving, although I had eaten hardly anything that day.

Once that passed, I tried to get some rest, but I could only stay asleep for 15 to 20 minutes before my body would wake me up again.

Even in that moment when I was feeling my worst, I was worried about my family. I didn't want my wife to wake up the kids and have them see their dad in the state I was in—I wanted to guard them from feeling scared.

So at 4 a.m., I called an ambulance, and they brought me to the hospital where I immediately had an EKG. After that, I also had a CT scan and they admitted me to the hospital.