After those first three UTIs, my primary care practitioner at the time decided to order a culture for ureaplasma, a type of bacteria that lives naturally in many women’s vaginal microbiomes. It’s naturally occurring and so isn’t considered an STI; however, it can be transmitted through sex and cause infections such as UTIs if its population grows too quickly. The test came back positive, and my doctor prescribed a single round of an antibiotic.

Unfortunately for me, that wasn’t the end of my UTI journey. More UTIs followed in March and June of that year, at which point I had my IUD removed, having been told that it could have been colonized with bacteria. The June UTI lasted for two months, as a subtle burning, even after I took antibiotics.

After doing some of my own research, I asked my gynecologist at the time for moxifloxacin, which clinical research indicated was effective at preventing the recurrence of ureaplasma infection. She prescribed it, and I finally had some relief.

At this point, however, I wasn’t only trying to solve the UTI problem: I was also experiencing symptoms of vaginitis1 . I tried balancing my vaginal pH with boric acid, but it only led to inflammation that made my symptoms worse.

In November I saw a doctor who specialized in vaginitis, who attempted to treat my symptoms with two more kinds of antibiotics. Around the same time, I was fortunate to have a friend who told me about her positive experiences with naturopathic medicine for an unrelated condition. Desperate for my symptoms to end, I decided to pursue new approaches.