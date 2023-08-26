It started with intense fatigue and joint stiffness that impacted my ability to carry out even the most basic tasks—brushing my teeth, washing my hair, and typing on a computer were exhausting and painful. It was followed by my hair falling out and strange skin rashes. I would become uncomfortably bloated no matter what I ate. Intense headaches and chest pains were the daily norm. I regularly struggled with blurry vision, difficulty balancing, and debilitating brain fog to the point I couldn’t remember friends’ names or how to get back to my apartment from work.

These symptoms would hit me in waves—intensifying for weeks at a time only to eventually subside. The “good” periods were plagued with anxiety while I braced for the “bad” – which often left me unable to work and completely bedridden. One of my worst episodes sent me (back) to the ER. This time I was experiencing intense, uncontrollable tremors. They sent me home with painkillers and a psychiatric referral for my attention-seeking “symptoms”.

I was terrified I was dying but at the same time, I began to question if the pain I was experiencing was even real.

It wasn’t until I shelled out hundreds of dollars to see a functional medicine doctor that my journey changed course. I was met with empathy and curiosity rather than dismissals and specialist referrals. I spent two hours with my practitioner where she asked me questions that looked at me as a whole person, not a set of symptoms. She ordered a set of specialty labs that looked at underlying root causes and identified optimal ranges instead of what’s defined as “normal.” And, for the first time, I got an answer.

I was on the subway platform waiting for my train when it came: I had a positive ANA, an antinuclear antibody—one of the hallmark signs of autoimmune disease.

Autoimmune disease is a group of over 100 conditions—which includes lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and type 1 diabetes, to name a few—which are caused when our immune system turns on us, mistakenly attacking healthy cells. Autoimmune diseases can affect any system in the body, and their symptoms vary widely, making them difficult to diagnose.

In my case, it took 11 doctors, two ER trips, 12 blood draws, three trips to urgent care, and two years to get this diagnosis – and that’s only because I had access.