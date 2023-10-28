I went through 76 interviews for clinical patient care placement, and I was rejected from all of them. I had other job interviews for case management and clerking, and I would get desk jobs. But when it came down to clinical care, I was met with bias. It always came down to, “but in an emergency, how will you do XYZ?”

Since hospitals had never had someone with a disability in the room besides patients, they couldn’t imagine what it would look like. As human beings, we tend to use ourselves as a comparison model. If you don't think you can do something, you doubt that someone else could do it.

But people with disabilities have lived with disabilities, and they know what they can and can’t do. They don't want to be embarrassed. They don't want to harm anyone else or get hurt.

I believe my chronic illness actually equips me in certain ways. The fact that my patient history is as long as it is gives me a different perspective. It helps me be able to talk patients through their most vulnerable times because I've been there. I've been the patient on the table lying naked in front of a room full of strangers before I'm put out for surgery, thinking all of the worst things in the world.

When someone comes into an emergency room for the first time, I can talk them through it. And not just by giving them the cold hard bullet points of what's about to happen, but what may make them feel uncomfortable, what they can request, who they should speak to, and how they can advocate for themselves.