Considering Inito? Here's What Top OBGYNs Say About Tracking Your Hormones At Home

Inito recommends starting on cycle day 6, counting the first day of your period as day 1. Testing that early lets the monitor establish your follicular baseline before estrogen starts climbing, which is what makes a later rise meaningful.

Use first-morning urine, or hold your urine for six hours if you miss it, and test at the same time each day without skipping. You'll get the most out of it after a cycle or two, since the trends across cycles are where the real information lives.



