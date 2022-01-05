This Spiced Mulled Cider Has A Secret Ingredient To Support Winter Immunity

Spiced mulled cider is a delicious winter treat—and it's easier to whip up than you might think.

This recipe builds upon store-bought apple cider with six delicious functional herbs and spices that have been used for centuries to support winter wellness. It only takes one hour for this seasonal drink to simmer in the background while you make dinner, tidy up, or sit back and relax. And as an added bonus, you'll love the way the warming, spicy scent wafts through your home. (This is a great recipe to keep on hand for when you host winter parties, as the guests will be greeted with the most comforting aroma as they walk through your door!)