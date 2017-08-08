I'm A Relationship Therapist: Here's What I Learned From Having An Affair With A Married Man

My mama raised a good girl. In my family, that didn’t mean shame or dishonor, just good old-fashioned common sense and living by the Golden Rule. But I was raised in another era—when the telephone was a household appliance with an extension for every family member, an era long before the time of all-night texting, an era when divorce rates were one-half what they are today. The truth is, I was unprepared for anything like what the year 2016 had to offer. By the time I got savvy, what I’d learned was that my values matter to me, and I knew they mattered, because if and when I acted against them, I suffered. Not only were the consequences of my actions painful in themselves, but my self-worth took a major hit. And, over time, I realized that nothing is worth that.