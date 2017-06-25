The Real Reasons Women Keep Dating Married Men

If he doesn’t show her how he feels with his eyes, his voice, the brush of his hand against her back, her shoulder, how will she know he wants her? And why would she stay with him if he doesn’t continue to work that magic that won her? The intimacy they share, the illusion he creates, is tremendously mesmerizing. She may perceive it as his commitment, an investment in their relationship. It may feel precious—something to be guarded and protected, nurtured.