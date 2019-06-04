IKEA Now Makes Robotic Furniture To Help You Save Space

Once a year, the decidedly understated homewares company IKEA bumps up the fanfare for Democratic Design Days—a two-day conference where upcoming collections and initiatives are revealed. It's held in Älmhult, Sweden, the site of the world's first IKEA store that opened doors in 1958—and if furniture shoppers of that era heard one of this year's first announcements, their heads might explode.

This morning, IKEA declared plans to pilot a series of robotic furniture in collaboration with American startup Ori Living.

This high-tech collaboration speaks to the underlying idea that our physical spaces need to become more flexible to make room for experiences and human connection. Music to any minimalist's ears, IKEA's designers are predicting that as the population grows and space becomes harder to come by, people will need to become much more intentional with what they allow into their lives. From their perspective, the home of the future will contain less bulky furniture and more portable, customizable solutions that can easily move to make room for friends, family, and other visitors.

IKEA's new ROGNAN system is one very literal example: The portable wall divider stores multiple pieces of furniture and can unfold to become a bed, desk, or couch with the touch of a keypad.