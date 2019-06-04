mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

IKEA Now Makes Robotic Furniture To Help You Save Space

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
IKEA Now Makes Robotic Furniture To Help You Save Space

Image by IKEA

June 4, 2019 — 11:00 AM

Once a year, the decidedly understated homewares company IKEA bumps up the fanfare for Democratic Design Days—a two-day conference where upcoming collections and initiatives are revealed. It's held in Älmhult, Sweden, the site of the world's first IKEA store that opened doors in 1958—and if furniture shoppers of that era heard one of this year's first announcements, their heads might explode.

This morning, IKEA declared plans to pilot a series of robotic furniture in collaboration with American startup Ori Living.

This high-tech collaboration speaks to the underlying idea that our physical spaces need to become more flexible to make room for experiences and human connection. Music to any minimalist's ears, IKEA's designers are predicting that as the population grows and space becomes harder to come by, people will need to become much more intentional with what they allow into their lives. From their perspective, the home of the future will contain less bulky furniture and more portable, customizable solutions that can easily move to make room for friends, family, and other visitors.

IKEA's new ROGNAN system is one very literal example: The portable wall divider stores multiple pieces of furniture and can unfold to become a bed, desk, or couch with the touch of a keypad.

"Urban homes are becoming smaller and smaller—there's no way to deny that. We can't keep using the same furniture that we were in homes that were twice the size," Hasier Larrea, Ori Living founder and CEO, tells the audience of international journalists. "We need to use spaces and furniture that adapt to us and our activities, not the other way around."

He estimates that the system, which will start rolling out in IKEA stores in Hong Kong and Japan in 2020, can open up an average of 8 square meters (86 square feet), theoretically making any space more suitable for entertaining.

In addition to space-saving gadgets, IKEA also announced a new commitment to city planning. Through a partnership with real estate company Ikano Bostad and research lab SPACE10, the Swedish retailer will experiment with new ways to design micro-neighborhoods that are sustainable, equitable, and centered on the sharing economy.

"We need to rethink design and the way cities are planned or they will be unsustainable, unaffordable, and unequal for the people living in them," Jamiee Williams, Architectural Lead at SPACE10, said of the inspiration for her team's urban village of the future. In order to promote a more equitable and sustainable way of being, SPACE10 and IKEA are proposing communities that have plenty of earth-friendly public facilities made for sharing, such as urban farms, communal dining areas, and compost drop-off stations.

Again, the idea is that as our homes get smaller, our opportunities to interact with our neighbors and loved ones will only grow. Now that's a future we can all get behind.

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Functional Food

What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake

Abby Moore
What "High Protein" Really Means + The 15 Best Foods To Up Your Intake
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal

Sarah Regan
ROYGBIV: How The 7 Chakra Colors Can Help You Feel & Heal
Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ikeas-new-robotic-furniture-can-add-80-sq-ft-to-your-tiny-home

Your article and new folder have been saved!