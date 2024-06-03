Advertisement
What's Your Parenting Philosophy? 5 Ways To Help You Understand How You Want To Parent
We are living in a time when we are inundated with parenting advice. There are so many memes, TikTok personalities, and therapists, providing guidance on how to address a tantrum, a strong-willed kid, or an overly sensitive kid.
There are times when I’ve felt like I am just trying different strategies because they’ve appeared on Instagram, too. These strategies give me the illusion of control at the moment, but I often do not have stamina.
Most of us have not been taught how to parent in a formal way and, therefore, may have not taken a moment to figure out what is my parenting philosophy. In what way do I believe my children should be raised? Some of us know we don’t want to parent how we were parented but aren’t sure what steps to take to ensure we don’t.
Quite often, I hear from caregivers that they feel confused and overwhelmed: Do you positively affirm, or does that get your kid hooked on rewards? Is speaking gently when your toddler punches her sibling really appropriate? Do you validate, when you really don’t authentically see your kids side? Do you hop on board the intensive parenting train, centering your child in your life? Ahhhh, so many questions that sometimes never get answered because of the demands of daily life!
I want to support you in figuring out your parenting philosophy so that when you need guidance, you can cut through some of the noise and go straight to the sources that speak your language and guide you in the direction you’re seeking. Here’s a 5 step process to guide you as you define your parenting religion:
Remember there is no one-size fits all approach
Every dynamic is co-created, which means that who you are and who your kid is both matters when selecting an approach to parenting.
A strategy that might work with my eldest daughter often falls flat with my middle child. You get to decide what values, skills, and behaviors you want to teach and how you want to reinforce them.
This empowered approach to parenting often reminds parents that they have an innate wisdom about how they want to parent, they just need the space, time and support to tap into that knowledge.
Take time to zoom out of the day-to-day
In the midst of potty training or arguments about curfew, it can be hard not get caught up in the power struggles and what the parenting role demands of you in the moment.
However, psychiatrist Dan Siegel, M.D., recommends asking this simple question: When your child is 25, what do you hope he/she/they will say are the most important things he/she/they learned from you?
Consider how your current parenting is aligned/misaligned with this larger goal. What needs to shift?
Be aware that you are parenting in the context of culture and a cultural moment, not outside of it
Our current and past cultural backgrounds inform our goals for our children.
For example, if you grew up in a white-dominant American culture, you may really value individualism—versus if you grew up in a collectivist culture, it might not be as important to you that your child can “do it on his own.” If you were raised in a culture of Machismo, you might encourage your daughter to be deferential to men. If you were raised in a working-class community, you might promote the value of hard work. Physical punishment may have been completely acceptable in your home or culture growing up, but in your current community, might be shunned upon.
Many of us are in the process of developing a bicultural identity–finding the mix of what we experienced growing up and what we are experiencing now, and then choosing what we want to keep and what we want to put aside.
When selecting which advice you want to implement, consider if it is responsible to your culture and values. Consider the identities of the creators of the advice you’re seeking—What perspectives might they be missing?
Question the status quo/the things you do automatically
Mothers who work outside of the home spend just as much time caring for their children as stay-at-home mothers did in the 1970s. How is this possible with the same amount of hours in the day?!
With the rise of more research and emphasis focused on understanding children’s emotional worlds, parenting has become “child-centered, expert guided, and emotionally absorbing," writes New York Times correspondent Claire Cain Miller.
Many parents want to ensure their children are happy and well-positioned for success in modern life, and therefore, have reallocated their time to entertaining and engaging their kids in a way that is different than at other points in history.
Think: Signing them up for multiple activities, creating sensory bins, enlisting coaches for getting into elementary schools.
Questioning that this way is the “right” way for you and your family is important as you begin to define your parenting philosophy and select aligned interventions.
Select your overall style
“Intensive,” “free-frange,” “parent-focused, child centered”: There are several types of parenting philosophies to choose from, but I will share the dominant ones that I am hearing about in my community, therapy sessions, and support circles. The below provides general descriptions for you to investigate:
This type of parenting is centered on the children being “happy.” Most of the caregivers energy goes to the social and emotional development of the child, sometimes at the expense of their own well-being.
It is not uncommon for followers of intensive parenting to feel guilty when they are doing anything but caring for their children or doing their job. Consider your experience if you’re spending a majority of your time and energy focused on your child.
- What are the benefits of this?
- What are the drawbacks?
- What beliefs or fears are you parenting from?
- If you are parenting from fear, how does the energy of this emotion show up in your relationship with your child and with the world around you?
This philosophy is set on giving children, in developmentally appropriate ways, space to learn lessons and interact unsupervised. It is less focused on teaching a lesson or having a life structured by the parents, and instead challenges the idea that life should be scheduled for children.
Free-range parenting is built on the belief that children can figure things out, when given the space, to do so with their peers. Consider your experience of granting space to your children.
- What are the benefits of exposing your child to the world without you being there for it?
- Consider what risks you are exposing your children to and how you can be supportive of them navigating these risks?
- How can you teach your children skills as they go out into the world so that they feel prepared and aware of how to get your/other support when they need it?
Community and family-centered, child-focused
This is about giving children role models of parents who live full lives, where the kid is a very important part, but not the center of the parent’s life. This is about asking yourself what you need and your community needs outside the home and modeling that for your child.
It’s about acknowledging all of what they need but not necessarily meeting every single need within the context of the nuclear family. It is hinged on the belief that children are capable of being disappointed and that this is a normal part of learning about the world.
It also requires a genuinely collective approach to parenting. In the U.S., parents and mothers often report feeling lonely.
Many parents follow the expectation that caregiving should fall on the parents alone, help (which some may not be able to afford), should be paid, and failures to support children are the fault of the parents. This separateness is at odds with our biology, as we are connected beings who thrive in supportive relationships.
For example, alloparenting—meaning “other parents”—emphasizes that there should be a community of individuals who support the process of child-rearing (cleaning, cooking, caretaking, playing). Some research shows that alloparents provide nearly 75% of the care for babies under 2 in their community and about 80% for children ages 2 to 6. This model of care is highly responsive to children’s needs but dislodges the belief that responsiveness is solely the responsibility of the parent. It also implicitly acknowledges that the experience of the parents, specifically mothers/those doing the mothering, matters too.
This approach isn’t about whether the child's or parent's needs matter more, but rather, both mattering equally. As family therapist and parent educator Amy Bauman says, “I believe that parenting is about growing community members rather than just individuals.” If this sounds appealing to you, consider these questions:
- Who is in your community of support?
- Who do you have holding weight with you?
- Who are you holding weight for? What people in your life do you want your children to learn from?
- How are you supporting the nurturing of your children’s relationship with these people?
The takeaway
I ascribe to the community-centered approach to parenting because it keeps me regulated. The more regulated parents are, the more effectively we can parent. If we are not regulated, we cannot implement one of those amazing-sounding parenting interventions we see online.
You may also look at the examples above and choose to amalgamate the different parenting styles, remaining committed to a more intensive parenting approach but creating more room for unscheduled time, or reach out to a friend about creating more family bonds.
Regardless, there is only so much about child-rearing that we can change on our own. We are parenting in a context of systems and structures, and we need policies to change along with and bolster our individual approaches, so that we can feel more in touch with the joys of parenting, not just the demands of it.
