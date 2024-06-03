For example, if you grew up in a white-dominant American culture, you may really value individualism—versus if you grew up in a collectivist culture, it might not be as important to you that your child can “do it on his own.” If you were raised in a culture of Machismo, you might encourage your daughter to be deferential to men. If you were raised in a working-class community, you might promote the value of hard work. Physical punishment may have been completely acceptable in your home or culture growing up, but in your current community, might be shunned upon.