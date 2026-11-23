Since I rarely get the chance to use red light therapy outside of the red light face mask I have at home, I opted for red light therapy inside the sauna. Clearlight was the first brand to bring red light therapy into saunas in 2019 as The Original Red Light Infrared Sauna™. The patented, medical-grade red light towers were designed to perform in a sauna’s heat. For my sauna, the red light tower was attached to the sauna door, and I used it for the first 10 minutes of my session.