I Tried Wellness Therapy Stacking In A Clearlight Red Light Infrared Sauna: Here’s My Honest Review
What The Clearlight Sauna Offers And Why It’s Worth It
Long gone are the days when the sauna was reserved for a yearly spa visit or a vacation. Saunas have become a mainstay of wellness routines, thanks to the many benefits they offer. New research seems to land every week linking sauna use to better health––from a boost in cardiovascular health, brain health, and immunity––plus, they just feel so relaxing (there’s science on that, too!).
One of the best ways to reap those benefits is to make sauna time a habit you actually look forward to. Hear me out: wellness stacking just may be the thing that changes your sauna game, elevating your sauna into a wellness sanctuary.
Wellness stacking is essentially layering multiple wellness modalities at once. Think: red light therapy, salt therapy, and chromotherapy rolled into one sauna session. Call it optimization or simply getting more bang for your buck––either way, it helps you get more out of the time you already spend on your health.
I know how overwhelming it can feel trying to squeeze every wellness practice you’d like to do into one day. But wellness stacking in the Clearlight Sanctuary 2 Sauna changed the way I approach my wellness time. Why not do multiple therapies at once?
Clearlight designs every sauna with wellness stacking in mind, so you can make the most of your time when you are in your sauna. The brand also offers a full line of wellness modalities that integrate easily into your sauna experience, customized to the goals you have in mind.
The result? More benefits from every minute you spend inside your sauna.
Take it from me––I recently tried wellness therapy stacking in the Clearlight Sanctuary 2 Pro infrared sauna, complete with red light therapy, chromotherapy, and salt therapy.
If you want to get the most out of your self-care routine, keep scrolling for my full review of the Clearlight Sanctuary 2 Pro––plus the add-ons that make wellness stacking possible.
How I tested the Clearlight Sanctuary 2
I tried the Clearlight Sanctuary 2 Pro Infrared sauna inside the Clearlight Wellness Booth at Palm Beach Tan Hattiesburg, MS location. (Palm Beach Tan is a Clearlight Commercial Partner).
FYI: A great way to sweat-test a sauna before you decide to make the investment is to go try one at a commercial location first. Clearlight has saunas at Palm Beach Tan locations and over 2,500+ other commercial locations (find one here).
Prior to testing the Clearlight Infrared Sauna, I’d sporadically used infrared saunas over the years at spas and wellness centers. For this experience, I tried a session in the Clearlight Wellness Booth. The experience included the Clearlight Infrared Sauna (Sanctuary 2 Pro), with red light therapy CORE Tower, chromotherapy (built into the Sanctuary 2), and HALO ONE® Salt Therapy.
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HALO ONE® Salt Therapy
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Red Light Therapy CORE Tower
Who is Clearlight?
First things first: Clearlight infrared saunas are respected for quality construction and research-backed benefits. The brand brings 30 years of experience in crafting infrared saunas, and Clearlight even pioneered low-EMF sauna technology. (While more research is needed to fully understand EMFs, many people choose to avoid or minimize exposure out of caution.)
Although Clearlight is best known for infrared saunas, the brand also makes additional wellness products designed to integrate easily within the Clearlight saunas. The Clearlight wellness product line includes light therapy, salt therapy, aroma therapy, contrast therapy, and more.
Clearlight was founded by chiropractor Dr. Raleigh Duncan, who says his mission has always been that he wanted to help people heal––from chiropractic care to Clearlight. “The bottom line is that we're trying to heal people. It really came out of an existential crisis I had many, many years ago that I wanted to help people to heal, and this became a way of doing that,” Duncan told mindbodygreen.
How is the Clearlight Sanctuary 2 made?
Clearlight saunas are known for their solid construction, low-EMF design, and rigorous testing standards. Every sauna goes through more than 100 quality checkpoints before it ships.
Clearlight infrared saunas are made with eco-certified lumber and built with either North American basswood or mahogany. The brand prioritizes non-toxic design, using non-toxic glues and materials in the construction process.
The heaters are full-spectrum, flat panel heaters that emit low EMF. Duncan said he wanted to remove EMFs from the saunas, but no good option existed at the time––so he developed True Wave®, the brand’s proprietary, patented, full-spectrum and far-infrared heater system.
True Wave is an innovative combination of carbon and ceramic heaters that deliver high output and long therapeutic wavelengths. The heaters are strategically placed throughout the sauna to give you full-body coverage.
My experience testing the Clearlight Sanctuary 2
If I had to sum up my experience using the Clearlight Sanctuary 2 in just a few words, it would be: wellness sanctuary.
Once I hopped into the Sanctuary 2, I was immediately transported. I had customized chromotherapy (I picked blue light for stress reduction), my Spotify playlist streaming through the Bluetooth speakers, plus several other wellness therapies that I stacked onto my sauna experience (more on that later).
I stayed in the infrared sauna for about 35 minutes. The sauna temperature hovered around a toasty 155 degrees Fahrenheit throughout my session, which made me sweat almost immediately in the first few minutes.
How wellness stacking improved my experience
Since I rarely get the chance to use red light therapy outside of the red light face mask I have at home, I opted for red light therapy inside the sauna. Clearlight was the first brand to bring red light therapy into saunas in 2019 as The Original Red Light Infrared Sauna™. The patented, medical-grade red light towers were designed to perform in a sauna’s heat. For my sauna, the red light tower was attached to the sauna door, and I used it for the first 10 minutes of my session.
I also tried HALO ONE® Salt Therapy, a device installed in my sauna. The HALO ONE Halogenerator uses ultrasonic, high-frequency technology to convert medical-grade saline into a fine mist that is distributed into the air while in the sauna. I loved this add-on because I had been struggling with my sinuses and allergies the week I tested it. After the session, I immediately felt my sinuses open up, which was a huge relief.
As I got closer to the end of my session, I decided to lower the temperature down a bit and ease my way back out. After the session, I felt so relaxed and also like I'd just worked out––without actually working out. I was sad to leave my wellness sanctuary, but had to cool down and rehydrate!
What I loved about the Clearlight Sanctuary 2
- The sauna felt so comfortable and roomy–the two-person size was more than enough space for me (and a friend, if I had brought someone).
- The heaters were evenly spaced, giving me the perfect amount of consistent heat without feeling like any part of my body wasn't benefiting.
- I appreciate Clearlight’s low-EMF innovation and commitment to non-toxic materials, as I try to reduce my exposure where I can.
- The Bluetooth speakers sounded incredible and connected to my phone easily. Sauna time is perfect for a low-key playlist, catching up on an audiobook, or a guided meditation.
- Although I did not get to try this add-on, Duncan told me that the Clearlight saunas can have VRT (Vibrational Resonance Therapy) added beneath the benches to enhance the listening experience, so you can feel the music, not just listen to it.
- The wellness add-ons elevated an already great sauna experience. The red light therapy, chromotherapy, and salt therapy took my sauna session to full-blown wellness sanctuary territory
Basic info: Clearlight Sanctuary 2
- Dimensions: 46” X 44” X 72” (interior) 51” X 47” X 77” (exterior)
- Capacity: 2-person
- Heaters: Two 500W True Wave full-spectrum heaters on the front wall, additional heaters on the back wall, side walls, behind calves (bottom of the bench), and under the floor
- Weight: 450 pounds
- Power: 120V, 2260W, 18.83 A
- Materials: Eco-certified lumber, nontoxic glue, glass panels, carbon and ceramic heaters
FAQ
- What is the difference between a traditional and an infrared sauna?
Infrared saunas and traditional saunas are mainly differentiated by how they heat your body. Infrared heat works by increasing thermal energy in your body, and traditional saunas heat the air around you.
As Duncan explains, “The infrared sauna is different because we're actually not trying to heat the air at all. The infrared wavelength is coming through the air. The air will get heated up, but really the action is coming from those wavelengths.”
- How often should you use an infrared sauna?
Per Clearlight, recommended use of the infrared sauna is 4 times per week, but always listen to your body and consult your doctor. You can start with shorter sessions and gradually increase your time.
The takeaway
If you’re looking for a professional-grade infrared sauna that delivers a low-EMF, versatile wellness experience for your home, then Clearlight Sanctuary 2 is worth the investment.
The brand stands out for its commitment to non-toxic materials, comfort, and a long legacy in making the highest-quality saunas. Plus, the wellness stacking options let you build a sauna session that’s entirely customized to you.