I Tried This Clean Skin Care Line & Have Glowing Skin For The First Time

The intention of leaving my skin to its own devices was nice and all—but an atmosphere full of carbon monoxide isn't exactly natural. I realized if I really wanted my skin to reflect what nature intended, I'd need a stellar skin care routine. And after sampling my way through the world of skin care, I finally discovered Oak Essentials—a brand-new clean skin care line by the minimalism-inspired lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne.

No matter where you are, no matter what season, a look outside the window will show you that nature's always busy replenishing and sustaining. It's only natural that ingredients from the earth would do the same, and the Oak Essentials line proves that to be true. The five products of this skin care ritual use fatty-acid-heavy ingredients that mimic our skin's natural processes and functions (precisely up my alley). Like nature, they're designed to replenish the skin and sustain a healthy glow. And that glow was the first thing I noticed.