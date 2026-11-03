Uresta isn’t the first pessary on the market, but it doesn’t require a prescription or a physician fitting like other traditional pessaries. The company works around that by offering multiple sizes in a $179 starter kit, which includes three pessaries. Something interesting about sizing: You may need to switch back and forth based on factors like hormonal changes (for example, your pelvic muscles are weaker right before your period), weight shifts, or changes in pelvic muscle strength. The company says on its website that it will send you a different size if needed free of charge (if requested within 30 days), as they have other options not in the kit.