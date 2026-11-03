I Tried a Reusable Bladder Support for Leaks—Here’s What Happened
One in three women experience bladder leaks. For many, that means thinking twice about a workout, a workday or a plan they’d otherwise say yes to.
Whether you barely make it to the bathroom in time or leak when you sneeze, urinary incontinence can be a problem. And it doesn’t only affect you when you’re older—it can hit much earlier.
What is SUI (stress urinary incontinence)?
At 48, I admit that I am a statistic. I am just one of about 13 million people1 who deal with urinary incontinence, though mildly. Anywhere from 24% to 45% of women2 over 30 report some form of urinary incontinence (there are a few types—including stress urinary incontinence, which is the kind that occurs when you sneeze, laugh, jump or cough.) Plus, a survey showed that 50% 3of women experience bladder leaks during exercise, another common trigger for bladder leaks (especially high-intensity exercise).
Fewer men tend to experience urinary incontinence compared to women. The older you get, the more prevalent it is, and the older you get, the worse it tends to become—especially without treatment. Pregnancy, childbirth, hormonal changes, diabetes, and a higher body mass index also increase your risk for stress urinary incontinence.
Typically, the fix can be pelvic floor exercises, medication or even surgery. But there’s a fix that you can try without a prescription called Uresta that can provide immediate relief. I was able to test it out and see if it lived up to the hype.
What Is Uresta?
Uresta is a silicone device (aka pessary) that you insert into your vagina to stop bladder leaks caused by weak pelvic floor muscles. It acts as a brace for those muscles, so they don’t weaken during a stress-incontinence trigger. The goal: You stay dry. The outcome: A sneeze no longer means a mid-day change of pants.
Uresta isn’t the first pessary on the market, but it doesn’t require a prescription or a physician fitting like other traditional pessaries. The company works around that by offering multiple sizes in a $179 starter kit, which includes three pessaries. Something interesting about sizing: You may need to switch back and forth based on factors like hormonal changes (for example, your pelvic muscles are weaker right before your period), weight shifts, or changes in pelvic muscle strength. The company says on its website that it will send you a different size if needed free of charge (if requested within 30 days), as they have other options not in the kit.
My experience using Uresta
So yes, in my case Uresta worked quite well. But you’ve got to get a few things down when you start using it. These are a few tips on getting it in and wearing it comfortably:
Relax. This may bring back memories of putting a tampon in for the first time as a preteen. If you push out while inserting it, it can be easier to push it in (as strange as that sounds). Need a little help? Uresta makes a water-based lubricant for $22, which I was able to test out as well. It helped make the first try a breeze, but I honestly don’t think you need to use their lube to reach the same result.
- I inserted mine while sitting on the toilet, but you can also lie down, put one leg on the potty, or find another position that is comfortable for you.
- You want to insert Uresta fully into the vagina, including the handle.
- If you still feel it, push it in slightly further or go for a smaller size. It’s okay if it rides up throughout the day.
- Play with the sizes in the box. Remember, you may want a different size if you’re working out versus just going to work. Think of your sports bra vs. a regular bra!
- To remove it, remember that it forms a natural seal when it’s inside. Push it out a little, then reach up to grip the handle and slide it down slowly. The loop on the handle means you can snag it with a finger. If that sounds daunting, they do include optional removal strings to put any fears at ease.
As for pessary sizing, I was lucky to find my ideal fit on the first try, but if you haven’t, you may need to try other sizes in the starter pack. If you do not notice leaking, you can pee just fine, and the pessary feels snug, you’ve likely made the right size choice. If you can’t pee, you may need a smaller size; if you are still leaking, the brand suggests going with a larger size.
Another “what to expect when you’re shoving something new up there” tidbit to keep in mind: It is a solid device, so don’t expect the flexibility of a menstrual cup.
Uresta safety
First of all, Uresta is FDA-cleared, which means that the FDA has reviewed it. While we’re on the topic of safety, here are a few notes on optimal use of Uresta:
- Cleaning the pessary. You can use your own soap and water, but for $20 you can get their plant-based cleaning gel. (It’s alcohol-, paraben-, and sulfate-free, too.) To use it, just apply some to the device, rinse well with warm water, and let it dry. I tried the gel, and it was easy to use. A little went a long way.
- Uresta and hormone therapy. According to the Uresta website, you can still use the pessary if you’re taking hormone creams for vaginal dryness or genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM).
- Safe for all-day use. Uresta is safe to use all day (remember you can pee with it in) or just when you need it. If you use it all day, be sure to take it out at night to give your vaginal tissues a break. You can use it at night if you prefer; just be sure to take a break at some point during the day.
- Low TSS risk. Because the pessary is made from a non-absorbent medical-grade material, it doesn’t carry the same risks as tampons do in terms of toxic shock syndrome risk.
Speaking of tampons, though, I had one glaring question about using Uresta going into this review. What happens if you have your period? Seems like your vagina could become an awfully busy place if you attempt to put Uresta in and then double book yourself with a tampon. Turns out, I was right. According to the company, they don't recommend using Uresta during your period because it can block blood from exiting your body. Just give Uresta a break for a few days during your period.
The takeaway
Once I got the hang of insertion, it was no big deal to do it day after day. Honestly, if you’re used to putting in a tampon, you can adapt to inserting Uresta; it’s just different at first.
And when those sneezing fits occurred—hey, it’s the middle of fall allergy season—the Uresta did help (even though I think I may always cross my legs when my nose twitches and I anticipate a sneeze fest).