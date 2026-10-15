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I Tested LELO's Red Light Therapy Vibrator for Four Weeks — Here's What Happened
I'm no stranger to red light therapy. I use it regularly for my skin, muscle recovery, and sleep— now the popular treatment has made its way into my vibrator.
The idea? The same principles driving your LED face mask could support intimate tissue health. And the new LELO MONA™ Spectra is a red-light G-spot massager designed to do exactly that (while still delivering intense internal pleasure).
Science backs it up: Specific wavelengths of light may be absorbed by cells to activate repair, boost circulation, and support collagen production—and after seeing those results firsthand, I was immediately intrigued by red light's foray into the sexual wellness space. Here's my honest take after four weeks of testing.
Want to try it for yourself? Now’s the time. LELO's early Black Friday deals are live right now, and code 20MIND stacks an extra 20% off on top of those prices sitewide.
What is the LELO MONA™ Spectra?
The MONA™ Spectra is LELO's first intimate massager with built-in LED light technology. The insertable portion emits LED light, including red light at 615 to 625nm (the same wavelength range used in dermatology for skin repair, collagen stimulation, and circulation support).
The brand’s premise is that those same mechanisms may apply to vaginal tissue: better blood flow, improved elasticity, increased natural lubrication over time.
The device also generates gentle thermal energy from the LED light. You can feel the warmth within the first few minutes of use, which LELO says might help to relax pelvic muscles and increase circulation (more on my experience with this in a minute).
Like all LELO devices, you can connect the MONA™ Spectra to the brand’s app to unlock additional features, such as an array of additional LED colors. The device uses near-infrared (850nm) for deeper tissue penetration, green (525 to 535nm) for a calming effect, and blue (465 to 475nm) for its anti-inflammatory properties. All the utilized wavelengths are UV-free.
On the vibration side, the MONA™ Spectra has a 108Hz motor, 16 intensity levels via SmoothRise™ technology (which ramps gradually rather than jumping between settings), and 10 modes total (8 on-device and 2 more in the app). The shaft is designed with twisted sensorial ribs to engage more nerve endings than a smooth surface. It's made from ultra-soft, ISO 3533-certified body-safe silicone and is fully waterproof at IPX7.
You can use the device with LED-only, vibration-only, or both, and save your preferred combo in the app for offline use later.
How I tested the LELO MONA™ Spectra
I used the MONA™ Spectra consistently for four weeks, roughly four times a week, working through vibration-only sessions, LED-only sessions, and combined modes. I tested all four LED settings in the app and noted how my experience evolved over the testing period.
While I can't measure what the red light is doing at a cellular level, what I can report on is how it felt, what changed for me over the four weeks of testing, and my honest take on whether this high-tech device is worth the money.
What I love about the LELO MONA™ Spectra
The vibration quality alone would put this in my cart
Even without the LED, the MONA™ Spectra would still be one of the best G-spot vibrators I've tested. The ergonomic curve is the perfect shape, the 108Hz motor gives off deep vibrations (compared to others I’ve tested that are more surface-buzzy), and the brand’s SmoothRise™ intensity control is a unique feature I really appreciated. The transition between the 16 levels feels very smooth, and I found my preferred intensity within the first session.
The sensorial ribs are subtle enough not to feel over-the-top, but they still make a difference. I’ve tested a lot of LELO toys, so I wasn’t surprised by the velvety smooth silicone, but it’s certainly worth calling out.
It’s incredibly satisfying (in more ways than one)
The whole point of a G-spot vibrator is orgasm, and the MONA™ Spectra delivers. I’m a firm believer that sexual health is a huge part of your overall wellness. Orgasms have been linked with glowing skin, a healthier menstrual cycle, and better sleep1, among other surprising health benefits.
Pairing that with a device designed to also support intimate tissue health, increased moisture, and greater pelvic floor comfort makes this feel less like a sex toy and more like a wellness tool that happens to give great orgasms.
The warmth is the sleeper standout
Going into my testing period, I knew I’d have thoughts on the red light—but I underestimated how strongly I’d feel about the heat. Within a few minutes of activating the LED, there's a noticeable warmth.
The heat is not intense, but it's deeply satisfying in a way that's hard to describe without experiencing it yourself. The closest comparison is a heating pad, but it heats you from the inside out while simultaneously vibrating.
By week two of testing the MONA™ Spectra, I was defaulting to combined mode almost every session. The warmth made the whole experience feel more intentional and satisfying, and surprisingly relaxing.
The red light experience itself
To be blunt: The first time I used the MONA™ Spectra in LED-only mode, it felt a little strange. No vibration, just warmth and light, in a place I’d never thought to direct red light before.
But by the second or third time, it started to feel less like a weird experiment and more like an extension of my existing wellness routine. By the end of my testing period, I was going pretty much 50/50 on combined use and LED-only use.
Even more interestingly, I did notice over the last couple of weeks that my pelvic floor felt more comfortable throughout the day. Again, in a way that’s tough to describe, just lighter and less strained (and keep in mind this is just my individual experience, not a guaranteed result).
The app is intuitive and useful
I usually find sex toy companion apps more hassle than they're worth, but LELO’s app is an exception. Switching LED modes is fast and intuitive, and the NIR-only mode (light without vibration) makes it easy to use as a standalone wellness ritual, separate from pleasure. I used it that way several times and found it easy to build into a routine.
What I'd change about the LELO MONA™ Spectra
After weeks of testing, I can confidently say there isn’t much I’d change about the MONA™ Spectra. If I’m splitting hairs, I do wish you could use all the device's features without needing the app (e.g.,, the various LED wavelengths and additional modes).
I’ll also note that, while red light therapy has strong research backing in skin and wound healing, its use for intimate wellness is much newer. While I can’t recommend it for guaranteed results, I can strongly recommend it because the vibrator is top-notch, the warmth is a unique bonus, and the LED showed surprising promise for what consistent use could do over time.
The takeaway
The MONA™ Spectra has earned a permanent spot in my rotation, and not just because of the LED. It's one of the best G-spot vibrators I've tested, full stop. The warmth from the light turned out to be the feature I didn't know I needed—and the possibility that consistent use is doing something beneficial for my body over time is enough to keep me consistent.
If you already use red light therapy in your wellness routine, this is a natural next step. If you don't, it's still a premium vibrator that happens to be doing something no other toy on the market is doing. And right now, you can get it for way less than you’d pay any other time.
Use code 20MIND at lelo.com for an extra 20% off, stackable with current Black Friday deals.