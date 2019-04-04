I used New Wash Hairstory's co-washing starter kit and unexpectedly loved the scalp tool that came with it. In fact, I use that every time I condition my hair now, whether it's with New Wash or not! There are also options available on Amazon.

From Day 1 of co-washing, I noticed a huge difference in how my hair felt, specifically its texture and the movement. I have fine hair—a lot of it—that's wavy and typically pretty frizzy. Instead of the unpredictability that always seemed to take over when drying my hair naturally, co-washing made it predictable! It solved the biggest problem I had after giving up heat styling. On the same day as a wash, I have curly waves that didn't look overly styled or frizzy from natural drying—they fall somewhere in the middle. My favorite hair days are Day 2 and beyond because the "hold" of the curl never actually left my hair. I don't brush it daily, only after the shower, but would run through it with my fingers and style loosely with a salt spray, texturizing spray, or dry shampoo as needed in the morning. My hair maintained a hold, volume, and shape that it never had before! This was revolutionary.

The downside was how consecutive co-washing made my scalp feel. As I mentioned, I have scalp issues, but my deep dives into internet chat rooms, reviews, and experiments highlighting co-washing lead me to believe that it would be beneficial for my problem scalp. For me, this was unfortunately not the case. I stuck it out, but with each passing co-wash, the buildup on my scalp became a little thicker and flakier. I have a condition called seborrheic dermatitis, which, according to Alan Dattner, M.D.’s book on skin and natural health and beauty, is a sign of systemic candida overgrowth. So take this feedback with a grain of salt! If you don't have seborrheic dermatitis, your scalp very well may hold up to co-washing, and it's quite possible you'll benefit.

Now I co-wash twice a week and wash with shampoo (my current favorite is Ursa Major) once. It's the perfect balance for my scalp—it's never felt better—and my frizz is tame, and my hair is finally returning to its natural state.