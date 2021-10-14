I Added Apple Cider Vinegar To My Fitness Routine. Here’s What Happened

This contradicts some themes in our culture these days, but I’m a big believer in asking for help. I’m all about building a network of support to help meet my goals, and this doesn’t just apply to my professional and personal life… Knowing how to source support has transformed my health and fitness world.

It’s as much about finding the right motivational coach as it is the right supplement. And because I love to offer help as much as receive it — I’ll clue you in on the most recent add to my fitness routine: apple cider vinegar. Admittedly, I was skeptical at first. How could this ancient remedy really meet the complexities of a modern day lifestyle? Thankfully, the answer emerged pretty quickly.