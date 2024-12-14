Advertisement
I Tested The Hyperice Venom Go For 6 Weeks & It Instantly Relieved My Muscle Soreness
As a marathon runner with an avid workout schedule (and a desk job that entails long periods of sitting), I’m no stranger to body aches and pains. Thankfully, I’ve found a few remedies to ease that tension.
My latest obsession, the Hyperice Venom Go, is a heated massage pad that instantly soothes my sore muscles. I’ve spent the past six weeks testing the Venom Go, and it’s even become my go-to for relief from back pain and menstrual cramps.
The best part? The device is extremely portable. Keep reading to learn why the Venom Go will be coming with me on every trip for the foreseeable future. Plus, it's currently $20 off.
What's great about the Hyperice Venom Go
It's easy to use
Like every Hyperice product I’ve tested, the Venom Go fits seamlessly into my recovery routine. The device arrived fully charged, and (too impatient to check the instructions) I quickly deduced how to use it.
The box contains the Venom Go pod, three adhesive pads, and a USB-C cable for charging. To operate, you’ll simply slide one of the adhesive pads into the pod, peel off the tape, and stick the pad to the area of your body you’d like to treat.
From there, you can press the power button and select your head and vibration settings using the buttons on the side of the pod (or via the Hyperice app). There are nine combinations of heat and vibration, making the device extremely customizable!
A standard session is 10 minutes, but you can adjust the time in the Hyperice app if desired.
It's portable
Last month, I tested the Hyperice Venom 2 Back, and my only complaint was that I wished it was more portable. Whelp, the Venom Go is the answer to my prayers.
This TSA-approved device is extremely compact, weighing less than one pound. While I haven't taken the Venom Go on a trip yet, I can't wait to experience its pain-relieving magic on the go.
It heats up quickly
What surprised me most when I first tested the Hyperice Venom Go was how quickly the device warmed up. It has three levels of heat technology:
- Level 1: 105 Fahrenheit (40 Celsius)
- Level 2: 109 Fahrenheit (43 Celsius)
- Level 3: 113 Fahrenheit (45 Celsius)
I started at a level 3, but since then I’ve actually kept mine to a Level 2—and that’s been more than enough to soothe body aches.
It offers instant relief
The Hyperice Venom Go takes the soothing sensation of a traditional heating pad to a new level. I first tested the Venom Go six weeks ago after a tough interval run when my knee was feeling particularly tight. I peeled back the tape, placed the device on my leg, and immediately breathed a sigh of relief.
Nearly every day since I’ve used the Venom Go on my back, knee, and shoulders—and I've found it offers long-term perks, too.
It speeds up muscles recovery
Heat therapy is a research-backed method for preventing and treating delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS) from exercise1, and vibration therapy has been shown to improve muscle performance and eliminate DOMS2.
Since I started testing the Hyperice Venom Go, I’ve noticed my muscles are significantly less sore. The combination of heat plus vibration helps me bounce back faster after long training runs and heavy lifting days.
What I'd change about the Hyperice Venom Go
I do wish the Venom Go covered a bit more surface area—but then again, that would take away my favorite feature (its portability). Venom 2 Back (read my full review here). And if you really want to penetrate deeper into the muscles with a more intense massage therapy, I’d opt for a massage gun such as the Hypervolt Go.
My only other qualm is with the sticky tape, which predictably attracts fuzz and hairs and loses its stickiness fairly quickly.
The brand says each adhesive pad lasts for up to 20 uses, but I found after 10 or so uses, my pads were not sticky enough to stay secure on my skin. With that in mind, I’d love for the device to come with more than just three pads.
Editor’s tip:
Is the Hyperice Venom Go worth it?
If you want faster recovery from difficult workouts or quick tension relief from a sedentary lifestyle, the Venom Go is a worthwhile investment (especially with our discount code MBG15). The $129 device offers instant relief and has significantly reduced my muscle soreness, pain, and tension—and it’s saved me a ton of money on chiropractic visits and massage appointments.
Those hoping to cover more surface area, particularly on the lower back, should go with the Venom 2 Back (read my full review here), while people needing more intense massage therapy should go with a massage gun, like the Hypervolt Go.
The takeaway
I’ve tried just about every recovery modality under the sun, but it’s not often one of my trials becomes an integral part of my routine. The Hyperice Venom Go won me over with its instant relief, portability, and, of course, lower price tag compared to other at-home recovery devices, especially when you save $20 in the brand's holiday sale.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel