Hyaluronic Acid Declines With Age, According To Research + What To Do To Replenish Your Supply
With age, the skin goes through structural changes. For example, and quite notoriously, the skin loses collagen starting at some point during the mid-to-late twenties. This decline continues at a rate of about 1% per year1 thereafter. Collagen loss is the root cause of many of the skin concerns commonly associated with aging, such as sagging, loss of firmness, and wrinkles.
But it’s not the only change your skin experiences. Unfortunately, production slows of many skin components such as ceramides, elastin, fatty acids, and hyaluronic acid. Gasp. Yes, you read that right the skin loses its natural supply of hyaluronic acid (HA), the buzzy skin care ingredient found in serums, eye creams, moisturizers, and supplements.
And unfortunately, HA decline not only leads to dehydrated skin, but it also may lead to skin appearing less bright, supple, and dewy.
What to know about hyaluronic acid loss with age
As noted, HA is a very buzzy topical skin care ingredient often found in face creams, serums, and supplements. It’s become a staple skin care ingredient over the last few years largely because it’s something that’s found naturally in the skin.
In fact, the humectant is the key molecule involved in skin moisture2 and skin aging. A few highlights to point out:
- As a humectant, HA has the profound ability to attract and hold water3. This is beneficial for the skin as it can pull in water from the surrounding environment and help the skin retain that moisture.
- HA exists all over the body (in joints, eyes, etc.) but it’s most concentrated in the skin: Research indicates that 50% of the body's total HA is in the skin3.
- HA is integral to our skin’s healing process3, and HA synthesis increases during tissue injury and wound healing4.
- In addition, it’s responsible for regulating a lot of what happens when the human body goes into tissue repair mode3, including activating inflammatory cells.
- It may help boost collagen production, as a 2014 mice study found that when wounds were treated with HA those mice had twice the collagen production5 as the control group.
- It can also help with overall tone brightness and quality, as research indicates it may help manage photodamage and improve skin rejuvenation6.
So that’s all the good stuff.
The bad news is that we lose our natural supply with age, and thus aren’t able to reap these benefits as effectively.
In fact, according to naturopathic doctor Nigma Talib, N.D. our body's natural reserve of HA diminishes7 greatly over time. She says that by the time we reach our 50s, we have just 50% of the HA we had during our younger days. In addition, UV damage can cause HA loss (all the more reason to wear sunscreen and practice smart sun care!).
Shocking stat:
How to infuse more hyaluronic acid into your skin
Luckily, there are things to be done about HA decline, including both internal and external. And research backs up their use.
The most popular are topical products, such as serums and creams, which can flood the skin with hydration. Studies of topical HA products8 have shown that use for as little as two weeks can result in skin that's more hydrated, softer, and more elastic than skin not treated with topical HA.
Other research shows that HA formulas can enhance skin hydration by up to 55%9, thus improving skin tone, brightness, supplements and volume.
But it’s not just topical, studies indicate that oral administration (aka supplements) can also increase skin hydration and improve appearance. One randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled study found that supplementing with HA significantly increased skin hydration.
Another study, this one that spanned 12-weeks, showed that oral HA not only increased skin hydration10 but reduced crow’s feet and fine lines. One clinical study found that daily supplementation led to a significant reduction in skin roughness11.
The verdict: HA loss is common with age, but skin care and supplements may help
The unfortunate truth is that we lose HA as we get older—in fact we have only about 50 percent of our natural supply by the time we hit our 50s. This decline can be attributed to dryness, dullness, and loss of supplements. If you’re experiencing these symptoms (especially if you’re nearing your 50s) consider folding in an HA supplement or serum.
