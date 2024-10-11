Skip to Content
Beauty

Hyaluronic Acid Declines With Age, According To Research + What To Do To Replenish Your Supply

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler
October 11, 2024
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
October 11, 2024

With age, the skin goes through structural changes. For example, and quite notoriously, the skin loses collagen starting at some point during the mid-to-late twenties. This decline continues at a rate of about 1% per year1 thereafter. Collagen loss is the root cause of many of the skin concerns commonly associated with aging, such as sagging, loss of firmness, and wrinkles. 

But it’s not the only change your skin experiences. Unfortunately, production slows of many skin components such as ceramides, elastin, fatty acids, and hyaluronic acid. Gasp. Yes, you read that right the skin loses its natural supply of hyaluronic acid (HA), the buzzy skin care ingredient found in serums, eye creams, moisturizers, and supplements. 

And unfortunately, HA decline not only leads to dehydrated skin, but it also may lead to skin appearing less bright, supple, and dewy. 

What to know about hyaluronic acid loss with age

As noted, HA is a very buzzy topical skin care ingredient often found in face creams, serums, and supplements. It’s become a staple skin care ingredient over the last few years largely because it’s something that’s found naturally in the skin. 

In fact, the humectant is the key molecule involved in skin moisture2 and skin aging. A few highlights to point out: 

So that’s all the good stuff. 

The bad news is that we lose our natural supply with age, and thus aren’t able to reap these benefits as effectively. 

In fact, according to naturopathic doctor Nigma Talib, N.D. our body's natural reserve of HA diminishes7 greatly over time. She says that by the time we reach our 50s, we have just 50% of the HA we had during our younger days. In addition, UV damage can cause HA loss (all the more reason to wear sunscreen and practice smart sun care!). 

Shocking stat:

By our 50s we lose half of our natural supply of hyaluronic acid. And with its loss, the skin becomes more lackluster, dry, and less supple. 

How to infuse more hyaluronic acid into your skin

Luckily, there are things to be done about HA decline, including both internal and external. And research backs up their use. 

The most popular are topical products, such as serums and creams, which can flood the skin with hydration. Studies of topical HA products8 have shown that use for as little as two weeks can result in skin that's more hydrated, softer, and more elastic than skin not treated with topical HA.

Other research shows that HA formulas can enhance skin hydration by up to 55%9, thus improving skin tone, brightness, supplements and volume. 

But it’s not just topical, studies indicate that oral administration (aka supplements) can also increase skin hydration and improve appearance. One randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled study found that supplementing with HA significantly increased skin hydration. 

Another study, this one that spanned 12-weeks, showed that oral HA not only increased skin hydration10 but reduced crow’s feet and fine lines. One clinical study found that daily supplementation led to a significant reduction in skin roughness11

The verdict: HA loss is common with age, but skin care and supplements may help

The unfortunate truth is that we lose HA as we get older—in fact we have only about 50 percent of our natural supply by the time we hit our 50s. This decline can be attributed to dryness, dullness, and loss of supplements. If you’re experiencing these symptoms (especially if you’re nearing your 50s) consider folding in an HA supplement or serum.

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Popular Stories

