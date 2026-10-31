Hume markets the Body Pod as being up to 98% as accurate as a DEXA scan, which is the imaging method doctors and researchers consider the gold standard for body composition. Researchers have found that multi-frequency BIA devices are closely correlated with DEXA scans1 for body fat measurements but not identical. The BIA device consistently ran several percentage points off from DEXA, and the gap was largest for visceral fat (the fat stored around your organs), which was the least reliable metric in the comparison.