This Smart Scale Measures 45+ Body Composition Metrics
Step on a standard bathroom scale and you get one number: your weight. But when it comes to understanding your fitness progress, that number only scratches the surface. It doesn't tell you whether you're building muscle, losing body fat, retaining water, or making changes that support your long-term metabolic health. And that's a pretty big blind spot, especially if you're putting in the work at the gym, prioritizing protein, and trying to build healthier habits.
The Hume Body Pod is built to surface those details. It measures more than 45 body metrics in one 90-second scan, giving you a much more comprehensive picture of your progress and helping you make more informed decisions about your fitness routine. Here's why everyone should consider a body comp scale—and what makes this top pick stand out.
What the Hume Body Pod actually does
Unlike a traditional scale that spits out your weight and maybe a rough body fat percentage, Hume's Body Pod is built around multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) combined with segmental body scanning.
In plain terms, it sends a tiny, imperceptible electrical signal through your body and measures how quickly that signal moves through different tissue types. Muscle and water conduct the signal differently than fat does, so the device uses those differences to estimate your body composition.
The "segmental" part means the scan doesn't just look at your body as a whole. It breaks results down by region, which is how the Body Pod can offer separate readings for things like muscle mass, body fat, hydration, metabolic age, and heart rate rather than one blended number.
Instead of guessing whether a stalled scale number means you're gaining muscle or losing progress, you get a more detailed picture of what's shifting underneath.
About that '98% accuracy' claim
Hume markets the Body Pod as being up to 98% as accurate as a DEXA scan, which is the imaging method doctors and researchers consider the gold standard for body composition. Researchers have found that multi-frequency BIA devices are closely correlated with DEXA scans1 for body fat measurements but not identical. The BIA device consistently ran several percentage points off from DEXA, and the gap was largest for visceral fat (the fat stored around your organs), which was the least reliable metric in the comparison.
Other research comparing BIA analyzers to DEXA2 found a similar pattern: BIA devices tend to systematically underestimate body fat percentage and overestimate muscle mass. Reviewing the broader research on impedance-based testing, one analysis put BIA's general precision at around plus or minus 4%, while DEXA's margin of error is closer to 1% to 2%.
What that means for you: Don't skip the DEXA scan—but you can use a body composition scale to understand trends and patterns over longer periods.
Why hydration can throw off your numbers
One detail worth knowing before you step on any BIA-based device: your hydration status at the moment of testing can meaningfully skew the results. In a controlled study on acute hydration and BIA3, researchers had participants drink two liters of water and then retested their body composition. The extra water significantly increased BIA fat percentage readings, by roughly 2% in men and up to 2.6% in women, because the device interpreted the added water weight as fat rather than hydration.
The practical takeaway is simple: If you want consistent, comparable readings over time, try to test at the same time of day, under similar hydration and food-intake conditions. Comparing a reading taken right after a big glass of water to one taken first thing in the morning isn't really an apples-to-apples comparison, regardless of which device you're using.
What the key metrics actually mean
The Hume Body Pod gives a deeper look at your body without requiring a trip to a specialized testing facility. Using multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) and segmental body scanning, it measures more than 45 metrics in under 90 seconds.
Here's a closer look at some of the information you can access:
- Muscle mass and lean body mass: See how much muscle you're building or preserving, even when your overall weight stays the same.
- Body fat percentage: Understand how much of your body weight comes from fat versus lean tissue.
- Visceral fat: Track fat stored around your internal organs, an important marker to monitor for metabolic health.
- Metabolic age: See how your metabolic profile compares with population averages for different age groups.
- Hydration levels: Get insight into your body's water balance, which can help put everyday weight fluctuations into context.
- Basal metabolic rate (BMR): Estimate how many calories your body burns at rest.
- Segmental body composition: Break down muscle and fat measurements across your arms, legs, and torso to see how your body is developing.
That last feature is particularly interesting if strength training is part of your routine. Rather than simply knowing your total muscle mass, you can look at how it's distributed throughout your body. This can help you identify potential left-to-right differences and better understand where you're making progress.
Additional benefits
The Body Pod syncs with the Hume Health app on iOS and Android, where your scan history turns into trend charts and progress tracking rather than a single isolated number. For people who want more structure, Hume Plus adds personalized coaching, habit nudges, weekly reports, and workout content tailored to your scan data, essentially turning the device from a passive tracker into an ongoing accountability tool.
The scanner also supports up to 24 user profiles, which makes it a practical option for households, fitness-minded couples, or small training groups who want to track their own data separately on one shared device rather than buying individual scales.
The takeaway
There's nothing inherently wrong with a traditional bathroom scale. But if you're investing time and energy into your fitness routine, it makes sense to have more information than a single number can provide. The Hume Body Pod shifts the focus from simply weighing less to understanding your body better. Whether you're working toward building muscle, improving your body composition, or keeping an eye on markers associated with healthy aging, it offers a more detailed way to see how your habits are adding up. Plus, it's 50% off right now—and you can use your FSA/HSA funds before they expire at the end of December.